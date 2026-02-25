Industrial Decarbonization: Calderion, WenCo and Terravent Invest in Graforce to Scale Plasma Pyrolysis Globally

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The investor consortium comprising the Paris-based Next Generation Fuels Industrial & Technological fund Calderion (Audacia), alongside infrastructure developer Terravent and WenCo Family Office, announces the closing of a strategic double-digit million-euro financing round for Berlin-based Graforce GmbH.

The investment is dedicated to the industrial scale-up of Graforce’s proprietary plasma pyrolysis technology, addressing the growing global demand for cost-efficient low-carbon hydrogen, syngas, and carbon removal solutions that are compatible with existing industrial infrastructures.

Disruptive alternative to conventional processes

Graforce’s technology aims at replacing CO₂-intensive legacy routes such as steam reforming and classical gasification. By applying plasma to methane, biogas, flare gas, and landfill gas, the process converts these streams into their valuable molecular components instead of emitting them.

The result is a high-efficiency production of clean hydrogen and syngas, while carbon is obtained as a high-purity industrial raw material that remains in material cycles. When biogenic feedstocks are used, the process enables a negative CO₂ footprint (Carbon Removal), as the carbon is permanently stored rather than released into the atmosphere. This modular approach allows for decentralized production directly at the point of consumption, significantly reducing transport costs and energy losses.

Strategic cooperation with RAG Austria AG

In parallel with the financing round, Graforce is deepening its partnership with energy storage company RAG Austria AG, which is providing targeted financial and industrial support for the further development of the methane plasma pyrolysis plant. The focus of the collaboration is on system optimization and industrial integration. This collaboration strengthens Graforce on its path to continuous industrial operation, increases plant efficiency, and supports the use of modular plants at locations with variable availability of renewable energies.

Use of Funds: Scale-up and market deployment

The funds will be used for technological advancement, the roll‑out of additional industrial plants, and international market development. Graforce plans to expand its production capacities to meet the rising demand from the steel, chemical, and transportation sectors.

Partner Statements

“With Graforce’s addition to our portfolio, Calderion strengthens its coverage of next-generation fuel value chains, combining CO₂ capture, plasma-based methane conversion and synthetic fuels. This enables integrated pathways from methane and CO₂ to low-carbon hydrogen and syngas, serving both industrial decarbonization and sustainable fuels for maritime and aviation. Graforce’s technology also offers natural hydrogen explorers a solution to valorize associated methane without CO₂ emissions,” explains Vincent Brillault, Founding Partner of Calderion.

“The flexibility to provide various product gases in a decentralized and emission-free manner closes a critical gap in the industrial value chain. We are contributing our project planning expertise to bring this technology to the global market,” adds Jens Rötteken, CEO of Terravent.

“This investment underscores the enormous potential of our plasmalysis technology for a sustainable energy transition. We look forward to working together to make our plasmalysis technology scalable and cost-effective,” says Dr. Jens Hanke, CEO of Graforce GmbH.

About the partners

Graforce GmbH – Pioneer of CO₂-free hydrogen and syngas technologies based on plasma pyrolysis, enabling the utilization of methane, biogas, flare and landfill gases as industrial resources. www.graforce.com

Calderion & Audacia – Initiated by Audacia, Calderion is an industrial deep-tech fund dedicated to scaling next-generation fuel technologies. Audacia is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. calderion.com | audacia.fr

Terravent – Investor and project developer with a focus on renewable energies and integrated hydrogen infrastructure. Over one gigawatt of projects realized in 25 years. www.terravent.de

Wen.Co.Invest – Oldenburg-based family office investing in innovative, sustainability‑oriented ventures for long‑term positive impact. www.wegasupport.de