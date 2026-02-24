Conductor Brings Native AI Content Optimization to Acquia CMS Through New OEM Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conductor, the only end-to-end, enterprise AEO platform, today announced a formal OEM partnership with Acquia, integrating Conductor’s content creation and optimization capabilities directly into the Acquia digital experience platform. As part of the announcement, Acquia has also named Conductor its 2025 Partner of the Year for Advanced Technology, recognizing the collaboration’s impact on customer outcomes and ecosystem growth.

The partnership enables enterprise content teams using Acquia’s CMS to access Conductor Creator functionality natively within their publishing workflows. Rather than switching between systems or exporting drafts for optimization, the agreement means marketers can research, write, and refine content directly within the CMS using AI-driven insights to guide content structure, relevance, and search visibility.

The announcement reflects a broader shift in how organizations approach digital visibility as AI reshapes discovery. As AI-driven experiences increase demand for both higher volume and quality of content, teams need tools to create that content efficiently and at scale. Conductor addresses this need with the market’s leading AI-powered content creation capabilities, embedded directly within Acquia’s CMS, streamlining workflows and enabling Acquia customers to create high-quality, AI-assisted content directly in Acquia Source.

“AI has fundamentally changed where and how customers discover brands,” said Pat Kent, VP of Partnerships at Conductor. “Optimization can no longer be considered something to do once content is published. Instead, it must be built into the creation process. By embedding our capabilities directly into Acquia’s CMS workflows, we are helping teams operationalize AI-ready content at the point of production where it has the greatest impact.”

The integration between the two organizations enables marketing teams to align content strategy with real-time insights as they write, supporting both traditional search performance and emerging answer engine visibility. Reducing friction between content creation and optimization enables enterprises managing complex digital environments to improve efficiency while bolstering governance and consistency.

For Acquia, the OEM agreement builds on a partnership that has already delivered measurable value across joint customers. The Partner of the Year designation reflects technical collaboration, customer adoption, and revenue performance within the Acquia partner ecosystem.

“Our customers expect their digital experience platform to help them publish efficiently and improve results,” said Paul Raisanen, SVP of Partnerships at Acquia. “Conductor has shown that search and AI insights are most valuable when they are accessible inside the tools teams already use. Bringing those capabilities directly into Acquia’s platform gives content teams clearer direction while they are writing, not after the fact.”

AI is changing how content is discovered and evaluated. Content systems can no longer function as basic repositories. This agreement reflects a shared focus on making the creation process more informed, structured, and aligned with how modern discovery actually works.

As enterprises continue to adapt to AI-driven search and generative discovery models, this integration provides Acquia customers with a streamlined path to creating content tailored to how audiences now find and evaluate information.

About Conductor

Conductor is the only end-to-end, enterprise AEO platform built on the industry’s most complete data engine. The unified platform provides unparalleled AEO & SEO intelligence, scaled AI content generation, and real-time website monitoring. From tracking visibility in LLMs to technical health and content optimization, Conductor’s platform empowers teams to increase authority and visibility in AI and traditional search and accelerate digital growth. Conductor was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave for SEO platforms and is rated #1 on TrustRadius and G2 by enterprise marketers. Customers include global brands such as Citi, e.l.f Cosmetics, FedEx, & Mastercard. Learn more: conductor.com.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers ambitious digital innovators to craft the most productive, frictionless digital experiences that make a difference to their customers, employees, and communities. We provide the world's leading open digital experience platform (DXP), built on open source Drupal, as part of our commitment to shaping a digital future that is safe, accessible, and available to all. With Acquia Open DXP, you can unlock the potential of your customer data and content, accelerating time to market and increasing engagement, conversion, and revenue. Learn more at: https://www.acquia.com/partner-of-the-year