Pravati Capital Partners with SEI, Provides Advisors with Expanded Access To Litigation Finance as Alternative Investment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pravati Capital, one of the oldest litigation finance firms in the U.S., announced a strategic partnership with SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) to offer litigation finance as an alternative investment opportunity through SEI Access™, an enhanced, end-to-end alternatives platform and product marketplace designed for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and wealth managers.

“The Pravati-SEI partnership strengthens our ability to bring litigation finance to the advisor community in a modern, frictionless way.” - Kris Kjolberg, managing director and head of capital strategy, Pravati Capital Share

By joining SEI’s platform, Pravati’s litigation finance strategies will be available to financial advisors through a more efficient, integrated experience — enabling them to evaluate, access and manage exposure to alternative investments. The collaboration aligns with Pravati’s mission to modernize access to litigation finance while supporting advisors seeking differentiated alternatives beyond traditional assets tied to broader market performance.

The global litigation funding investment market was valued at more than $20 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to more than $50 billion by 2036, according to a January report by Research Nester. Pravati bridges private capital and the justice system by providing funding to support meritorious legal claims, creating an alternative investment opportunity designed to help investors pursue diversification and risk mitigation.

Pravati selected SEI Access for its smart workflows, automation and seamless data connectivity between fund managers and advisors — all within a secure environment and intuitive advisor experience that supports efficient onboarding, reporting and investment transaction processing, according to Kris Kjolberg, managing director and head of capital strategy at Pravati Capital.

“SEI’s institutional-grade technology and deep platform integration allow us to scale efficiently while delivering the transparency and operational excellence advisors expect,” said Kjolberg. “This partnership strengthens our ability to bring litigation finance to the advisor community in a modern, frictionless way.”

“By welcoming Pravati Capital to the SEI Access platform, we’re expanding advisors’ access to innovative alternative strategies,” said Mathew Dellorso, managing director of sales for SEI Access. “SEI Access provides alternative managers with an end-to-end platform that simplifies operations, enhances transparency and supports more efficient engagement with advisors.”

He continued, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to improving the alternative investment experience while helping managers grow and meet the evolving expectations of investors.”

Financial advisors can learn more about and access Pravati Capital’s litigation finance strategies through the SEI Access alternative investment platform.

About Pravati Capital

Established in 2013, Pravati Capital, LLC is among the oldest litigation finance firms in the U.S., delivering a proven track record as an equalizing force in court and a unique and uncorrelated asset class to investors. Founded by Alexander Chucri, a visionary in developing the industry's first pioneering model of litigation finance in 2003, Pravati Capital brings together a seasoned team with deep experience across law, finance and successful entrepreneurial ventures. The Scottsdale, Ariz.-based firm delivers strategic capital solutions for attorneys and law firms, helps plaintiffs gain access to justice through financial support, and offers accredited investors an attractive asset class designed to perform independently of traditional markets. Pravati’s mission is its namesake: to befriend, help and protect. For more information, visit PravatiCapital.com.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital — whether that’s money, time, or talent — so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of Dec. 31, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

About SEI Access™

SEI Access™ is an end-to-end alternatives platform designed to improve the product selection and investment experience for registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, and their clients. Alternative investment fund managers use the end-to-end service to access a wider distribution network and manage the subscription process more easily. The platform’s smart workflow combines electronic subscription documents, proprietary firm paperwork, custodian forms, and e-signature capabilities to help ensure fast and accurate transaction processing.