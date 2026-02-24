Pravati Capital Partners with SEI Access, Provides Advisors with Expanded Access To Litigation Finance as Alternative Investment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pravati Capital, one of the oldest litigation finance firms in the U.S., announced a strategic partnership with SEI Access™, SEI’s alternative investment product marketplace, to offer litigation finance as an alternative investment opportunity through an end-to-end platform for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and financial professionals.

“The Pravati-SEI partnership strengthens our ability to bring litigation finance to the advisor community in a modern, frictionless way.” - Kris Kjolberg, managing director and head of Capital Strategy, Pravati Capital Share

By joining SEI’s enhanced platform, Pravati’s litigation finance strategies will enable financial advisors to more efficiently evaluate, access and manage exposure, incorporating private market strategies alongside traditional assets. The collaboration aligns with Pravati’s mission to modernize access to litigation finance while supporting advisors seeking differentiated alternatives beyond traditional assets tied to broader market performance.

The global litigation funding investment market was valued at more than $20 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to more than $50 billion by 2036, according to a January report by Research Nester. Pravati bridges private capital and the justice system by providing funding to support meritorious legal claims, creating an alternative investment opportunity designed to help investors pursue diversification and risk mitigation.

Pravati selected SEI Access for its smart workflows, automation and seamless data connectivity between fund managers and advisors — all within in a secure environment and elegant advisor experience that supports efficient onboarding, reporting and ongoing fund management, according to Kris Kjolberg, managing director and head of Capital Strategy at Pravati Capital.

“SEI’s institutional-grade technology and deep platform integration allow us to scale efficiently while delivering the transparency and operational excellence advisors expect,” said Kjolberg. “This partnership strengthens our ability to bring litigation finance to the advisor community in a modern, frictionless way.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Pravati Capital, a leader in litigation funding, to our platform and support their forward-thinking approach to litigation finance,” said Mathew Dellorso, managing director at SEI. “Together, we’re advancing how alternative asset managers engage and meet the evolving needs of investors while scaling their portfolios.”

Financial advisors can learn more about and access Pravati Capital’s litigation finance strategies through the SEI Access alternative investment product marketplace.

About Pravati Capital

Established in 2013, Pravati Capital, LLC is among the oldest litigation finance firms in the U.S., delivering a proven track record as an equalizing force in court and a unique and uncorrelated asset class to investors. Founded by Alexander Chucri, a visionary in developing the industry's first pioneering model of litigation finance in 2003, Pravati Capital brings together a seasoned team with deep experience across law, finance and successful entrepreneurial ventures. The Scottsdale, Ariz.-based firm delivers strategic capital solutions for attorneys and law firms, helps plaintiffs gain access to justice through financial support, and offers accredited investors an attractive asset class designed to perform independently of traditional markets. Pravati’s mission is its namesake: to befriend, help and protect. For more information, visit PravatiCapital.com.

About SEI Access™

SEI Access™ is an end-to-end alternatives platform designed to improve the product selection and investment experience for registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, and their clients. Alternative investment fund managers use the end-to-end service to access a wider distribution network and manage the subscription process more easily. The platform’s smart workflow combines electronic subscription documents, proprietary firm paperwork, custodian forms, and e-signature capabilities to help ensure fast and accurate transaction processing. As of Dec. 31, 2024, SEI Access has processed more than $4.9 billion in alternatives transactions.