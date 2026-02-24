Check Point and ControlPlane Partner to Help Enterprises Securely Scale AI and Accelerate Agentic Innovation

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ControlPlane, a specialist AI Security and DevSecOps consultancy, and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a pioneer and global leader in cyber security solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration to help enterprises securely adopt Large Language Models (LLMs) and agentic AI systems at scale.

The partnership delivers a comprehensive, regulator-ready security framework designed to reduce risk, protect sensitive data, and enable organizations to move confidently from AI experimentation to production deployment. By combining Check Point’s AI-native threat prevention platform with ControlPlane’s deep expertise in cloud native architectures and DevSecOps, enterprises can operationalize AI securely without slowing innovation.

As organizations advance AI initiatives beyond pilots, they face a growing “AI readiness gap.” Emerging threats such as prompt injection, unauthorized access, data leakage, and model misuse introduce risks that traditional security controls were not built to handle. According to the World Economic Forum, 87% of security leaders now identify AI-related vulnerabilities as the fastest-growing cyber risk—underscoring the urgency for purpose-built AI security.

ControlPlane has already deployed Check Point’s AI security platform within a highly regulated financial services environment, protecting AI workloads processing more than three million prompts per day. Leveraging Check Point’s platform as the security foundation, ControlPlane enabled the organization to meet strict regulatory, governance, and data protection requirements—while maintaining development velocity and supporting responsible AI adoption. The result was scalable, production-grade guardrails that protect both sensitive data and corporate reputation.

“Agentic AI systems must be secured by design and protected throughout their entire lifecycle—not retrofitted after incidents occur,” said Andrew Martin, Founder and CEO of ControlPlane. “AI workloads are overwhelmingly deployed on Kubernetes, and our team brings unmatched expertise in securing these environments. Through this partnership, enterprises can accelerate AI delivery with confidence, knowing security is embedded from day one rather than acting as a constraint.”

“Enterprises are embracing AI to drive productivity, automate decisions, and transform operations, but this adoption is expanding the attack surface at an unprecedented pace,” said David Haber, VP of AI Agent Security at Check Point Software. “Together with ControlPlane, we help organizations operationalize AI securely across cloud native environments. Check Point’s AI-native platform protects every phase of the AI lifecycle—from training and inference to agentic orchestration—so customers can innovate faster while maintaining strong security, compliance, and governance.”

