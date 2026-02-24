UCHealth Partners With Abridge to Deploy Enterprise-Grade AI Systemwide, Enhancing Patient and Provider Experience

SAN FRANCISCO & AURORA, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UCHealth, a nationally recognized, Colorado-based nonprofit health system, is partnering with Abridge to bring enterprise-grade artificial intelligence to clinical locations across the state. The decision follows a successful nine-month pilot with 250 UCHealth providers in 2025 that demonstrated significant improvements in patient experience and provider workflows. Now nearly one-third of about 6,000 UCHealth doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants are using Abridge.

Abridge’s ambient AI technology securely captures the conversation during patient appointments and generates draft clinical documentation in the patient chart. By eliminating the need to take notes during the visit, the platform allows providers to focus their attention entirely on their patients.

“During the pilot, providers reported Abridge strengthened interactions with patients, while reducing their administrative burden,” said Dr. CT Lin, chief medical information officer and internal medicine provider at UCHealth. “This technology allows patients to leave their appointments with a detailed after-visit summary that captures the conversation in plain language and an updated care plan with more detail than providers could previously include.”

Care sites across UCHealth are now adopting Abridge to streamline clinical documentation. Providers will retain oversight by carefully reviewing AI-generated notes for precision, making refinements and adding details as necessary, and ultimately making final decisions related to patient care.

“UCHealth’s expansion reflects what’s possible when you combine deep clinical insight with enterprise-grade technology and a shared sense of urgency,” said Dr. Shiv Rao, CEO and Co-Founder of Abridge. “Together, we’re advancing the science of clinical documentation, enabling team-based care, and strengthening trust through rigorous evaluation.”

The collaboration will also support UCHealth’s work to create new documentation workflows and processes for inpatient units.

“We’re excited to continue working with Abridge to reimagine what documentation can look like across all levels of patient care,” said Kathy Deanda, RN and senior director, virtual health and neurosciences at UCHealth.

About Abridge

Founded in 2018, Abridge is the leading enterprise-grade AI platform for clinical conversations. Powered by a purpose-built system of intelligence for healthcare, the company is building real-time bridges between patients, providers, and payers. This year, Abridge is projected to support more than 80 million patient-clinician conversations across 250 of the largest and most complex health systems in the U.S. With deep EHR integration, support for 28+ languages, and 50+ specialties, Abridge is used across the entire care journey, including outpatient, emergency department, inpatient, and nursing workflows.

Abridge is setting the industry standard for the responsible deployment of AI across health systems. Features like Linked Evidence map AI-generated clinical documentation to source data, helping clinicians quickly trust and verify the output.

Abridge was awarded Best in KLAS for Ambient AI in 2025 and 2026, in addition to other accolades, including TIME Best Inventions of 2024 and 2025, CNBC Disruptor 2025, and Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies 2025.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is a nationally recognized nonprofit health system that pushes the boundaries of medicine through advanced treatments and clinical trials, improving health through innovation and providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Investing $1.3 billion in community benefits, including $570 million in uncompensated care each year, UCHealth is Colorado’s largest Medicaid provider and dedicated to the communities it serves. With the region’s only adult academic medical center, University of Colorado Hospital on the CU Anschutz campus, UCHealth includes more than 37,000 employees, 15 acute-care hospitals and thousands of physicians across Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska.