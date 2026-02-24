Universal Aviation Selected to Manage Newly Inaugurated Private Aviation Terminal at King Fahd International Airport, Dammam

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Aviation®, an Evans Aviation Company, has been selected by Dammam Airports Company (DACO), the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and Matarat Holding to manage and operate the newly inaugurated General Aviation Terminal at King Fahd International Airport (OEDF). The facility is expected to begin welcoming operators in the coming months.

The inauguration ceremony was held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Province, and attended by His Excellency Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, along with senior officials from GACA, Matarat Holding, and DACO. During the event, Universal Aviation was formally granted its economic license to provide general aviation ground handling services at the private aviation terminal.

A New Standard for Private Aviation in Dammam

The new Dammam facility includes a 42,000 ft² terminal with two dedicated VIP lounges, a pilot’s lounge, a conference room, a food and beverage refreshment area, offices, showers, and onsite CIQ, accompanied by a 28,000 ft² purpose-built private aviation hangar. The hangar represents the first state-sponsored dedicated general aviation hangar in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is designed to provide secure, climate-protected space for aircraft operating in the Eastern Province.

In a region where heat, humidity, dust, sand, and coastal conditions can accelerate wear on sensitive aircraft systems, climate-controlled hangarage plays a critical role in preserving long-term aircraft value and operational readiness. Universal Aviation will serve as the sole general aviation services provider at the airport, overseeing full terminal management and ground handling operations.

Vision for the Kingdom

“This is a defining moment for private aviation in the Kingdom,” said Greg Evans, Managing Principal, Evans Aviation. “Saudi Arabia is investing in world-class aviation infrastructure, and we are honored to be entrusted with delivering the operating discipline, safety culture, and hospitality standards that international operators expect. Our vision is to position Saudi Arabia at the forefront of private aviation globally – combining world-class infrastructure with disciplined operations and a distinctly Saudi standard of service.”

Local Partnership and Execution

“This milestone reflects an extraordinary amount of focused collaboration with GACA, DACO, and Matarat Holding,” said Faisal Snobar, Local Partner, Universal Aviation Saudi Arabia. “The level of coordination and effort required to bring this terminal to inauguration has been significant. To see it come together and prepare for operational go-live in the coming months is a proud moment for our entire team, and we are committed to delivering the operational reliability and service excellence the Kingdom expects.”

A Coordinated Expansion Across Saudi Arabia

The Dammam inauguration is part of Universal Aviation’s broader strategic expansion across the Kingdom. In Jeddah (OEJN), Universal will manage a dedicated ~108,000 ft² private aviation hangar and premium ground handling operation at King Abdulaziz International Airport. In Riyadh (OERK), the company will open a Universal-exclusive private aviation lounge and deliver full-service ground handling at King Khalid International Airport. Together, the three gateway locations provide operators with one accountable partner across the Kingdom’s primary business aviation markets.

The expansion supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives to enhance aviation competitiveness and attract global investment, while introducing globally standardized operational processes and premium private aviation facilities to the Kingdom.

With more than 75 locations across 20+ countries, Universal Aviation brings over 66 years of operational experience to Saudi Arabia, combining structured arrival-departure coordination, aircraft asset protection, and high-touch service designed for corporate flight departments, charter operators, and aircraft owners operating throughout the region.

About Universal Aviation

Universal Aviation, an Evans Aviation Company, provides dedicated ground support for business aircraft through a global network of GATs, FBOs, ground handlers, supervisory agents, and VIP agents at 75+ locations across 20+ countries. Backed by over 66 years of aviation excellence, Universal Aviation is trusted worldwide for its commitment to safety, compliance, and exceptional service—helping operators navigate the last 100 yards of every mission with confidence. Learn more at www.universalaviation.aero.