Contour Ridge Announces Strategic Partnership to Scale Category-Defining Better-For-You Brand, Just Date

SAN ANTONIO & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contour Ridge, an investment firm focused on developing founder-led businesses into market leaders, today announced a strategic partnership with Just Date, an innovative "better-for-you" food brand specializing in organic, clean-ingredient, date-sweetened products. This collaboration aims to support Just Date as it scales to meet rising consumer demand for natural, healthy alternatives to refined sugars.

Physician and health-food entrepreneur, Dr. Sylvie Charles Royston, founded Just Date to help people replace refined sugar with natural sweetness that feels as good as it tastes. Drawing from her clinical experience, Dr. Royston recognized the link between refined sugar consumption and chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and metabolic disease. The brand formulates limited-ingredient products—including Organic Date Syrup, Organic Date Sugar, Organic Pomegranate Syrup, and Organic Date-Sweetened Chocolate Chips (Dark and Milk)—using whole, upcycled organic dates. These products boast a low glycemic index, high fiber, potassium, and antioxidants—with no added refined sugars or artificial sweeteners.

"Since day one, we have been on a mission to prove that science-backed nutrition and delicious flavor can coexist. Our explosive growth over the past year has validated that consumers seek to remove refined sugar and ultra-processed foods from their diets," said Dr. Royston, Founder and CEO of Just Date. "We chose to partner with Contour Ridge to help us bring our products to every pantry in America because of their experience scaling companies and commitment to preserving our brand integrity."

The partnership with Contour Ridge will enable Just Date to scale operations during a period of significant growth. The company will focus on broadening its retail, food service, and grocery presence while accelerating the launch of new products currently in its R&D pipeline. By combining Just Date’s expertise in nutrient-dense sweeteners with Contour Ridge’s operational acumen and capital solutions, the collaboration will focus on meeting the fast-growing demand for low-glycemic, clean, and sustainable food options.

"Sylvie is a visionary founder who embodies the qualities of a true company builder. She created a category-defining brand to help consumers break free of the harmful effects of refined sugar consumption," said Dan O’Connor, Managing Partner at Contour Ridge. "Our partnership is focused on amplifying the brand’s mission and distribution without compromising its commitment to clean ingredients."

The partnership positions Just Date for accelerated expansion while aligning with Contour Ridge’s commitment to investing in principled, innovative companies that address real-world needs. Both firms look forward to a fruitful collaboration that enhances value for stakeholders and promotes healthier lifestyles.

About Just Date

Just Date is a San Francisco-based brand dedicated to redefining sweetness with organic, date-based products that deliver natural flavor and nutrition without the drawbacks of traditional sugars. Founded by Dr. Sylvie Charles Royston, the company offers a range of low-glycemic sweeteners and chocolate made from whole, upcycled dates, promoting transparency, well-being, and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit enjoyjustdate.com.

About Contour Ridge

Contour Ridge is a private equity sponsor headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, led by seasoned investors and operators supporting growth ambitions of differentiated lower-middle-market companies. The firm partners with founder-led businesses in technology, healthcare, business services, and consumer packaged goods, providing flexible capital and operational expertise to drive sustainable growth. For more information, visit contourridge.com.