SNUC Collaborates with Red Hat to Drive Secure, Reliable Edge Deployments with Certified Infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas & BELFAST, Northern Ireland & DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SNUC, a leading provider of rugged, AI-ready compute devices, today announced a strategic collaboration with Red Hat to deliver certified, enterprise-grade infrastructure for modern edge deployments. This collaboration brings together SNUC’s extremeEDGE Servers™ with Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Device Edge and Red Hat OpenShift to support edge use cases where reliability, low latency, real-time analytics, and AI at the edge are required.

With SNUC extremeEDGE servers certified on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Device Edge, and Red Hat OpenShift, SNUC provides a powerful, integrated foundation for organizations deploying intelligent workloads outside the data center. The optimized platform enables customers to confidently run containerized applications, manage distributed systems at scale, and process data locally by reducing latency, improving resiliency, and supporting real-time decision-making in demanding edge environments.

As part of the collaboration, SNUC is also authorized to pre-install Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Device Edge and Red Hat OpenShift directly onto custom-configured extremeEDGE devices, significantly simplifying deployment and supporting more efficient rollouts.

SNUC’s extremeEDGE Servers are purpose-built for industrial edge and AI workloads, combining small form-factor designs with rugged construction, high-throughput networking, and optional AI acceleration. With remote manageability through NANO-BMC, these systems are engineered to operate reliably in harsh, distributed environments where traditional infrastructure falls short.

With remote manageability through NANO-BMC, these systems are engineered to operate reliably in harsh, distributed environments, significantly reducing the need for costly and time-consuming onsite service trips.

“Edge computing is mission-critical, whether you’re enabling secure, real-time intelligence in demanding defense environments or managing complex supply chains and customer experiences in retail,” said Kelly Switt, Senior Director of Industrial Business at Red Hat. “We are pleased to collaborate with SNUC to empower customers with Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Device Edge and Red Hat OpenShift on hardware designed for the realities of the edge, delivering the rugged, reliable, and consistent infrastructure they need to confidently deploy intelligent applications anywhere.”

“This collaboration with Red Hat reinforces our commitment to delivering complete, production-ready edge solutions,” said Ryan McAnlis, Chief Revenue Officer, SNUC. “By certifying and optimizing the extremeEDGE™ product line for Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Device Edge and Red Hat OpenShift, and the ability to image systems directly for customers, we’re removing friction from edge deployments and helping organizations realize the full value of AI at the edge.”

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, specializing in Linux, Kubernetes, automation, AI and more. Together, SNUC and Red Hat are enabling enterprises, industrial operators, and solution providers to deploy secure, scalable, and high-performance edge infrastructure, supporting use cases across manufacturing, energy, defense, telecommunications, smart cities, and other mission-critical environments.

About SNUC

SNUC Systems is building the future of AI hardware at the edge, where it matters most. Formerly Simply NUC, SNUC designs and manufactures rugged, modular compute platforms that are secure, fast to deploy, and optimized for real-world AI workloads. From defense systems and smart factories to autonomous machines and remote healthcare, SNUC empowers mission-driven organizations with local, intelligent compute that performs when it counts.

Learn more at www.snuc.com.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, OpenShift and the Red Hat logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.