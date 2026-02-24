Alaska Communications Introduces ACS SmartHome: Making ACS the Wi-Fi leader in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alaska Communications has launched ACS SmartHome, a powerful new way for customers to manage the home network experience, powered by Calix SmartHome™. ACS SmartHome gives Alaskans a simple, intuitive way to manage their connected home experience in an easy-to-use mobile app, while helping Alaska Communications become the first Wi-Fi 7 equipment provider in Alaska.

ACS SmartHome is powered by the Calix GigaSpire® Wi‑Fi 7 systems, equipped with customized software that provides secure, reliable in-home connectivity and delivers exceptional whole-home Wi-Fi 7.

“We’re leading Alaska into the next generation of connectivity as the state’s first Wi-Fi 7 provider, giving customers faster speeds, smoother performance, and a network ready to support their growing needs,” said Cindy Christopher, senior director, Alaska Communications. “From managing Wi-Fi performance to protecting your household from online threats, it brings everything you love about your home network together in one place.”

Whether streaming 4k video, controlling device usage for children, or confirming what devices are connected to the network, customers can now manage their entire home experience with ease, including:

Wi-Fi 7: Get world-class performance enhanced with the best in-home Wi-Fi experience.

Get world-class performance enhanced with the best in-home Wi-Fi experience. Supports superior speeds: Run bandwidth tests to monitor network performance for multi-gigabit speeds.

Run bandwidth tests to monitor network performance for multi-gigabit speeds. Strong network protection: Built-in home network security with Protect IQ® helps keep viruses, intrusions, and suspicious devices from impacting your network.

Built-in home network security with Protect helps keep viruses, intrusions, and suspicious devices from impacting your network. Easy Wi-Fi management: Update passwords, manage guest access, and monitor connected devices anytime from the convenience of a mobile app.

“We are proud to partner with Alaska Communications as they deliver the kinds of residential experiences that will win subscribers for life,” said Alan DiCicco, VP of solution and product marketing at Calix. “With next‑generation Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and safer, more intuitive, and more reliable home experiences powered by the Calix One platform, they are delivering real value for the communities they serve.”

ACS SmartHome is included at no extra cost with qualifying internet plans. Visit Alaska Communications’ website to shop home internet plans.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications, an affiliate of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), is a leading provider of mission and life-critical communications infrastructure in Alaska. The company operates a robust and advanced statewide fiber network and a highly diverse undersea fiber optic system that connects Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For additional information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com.