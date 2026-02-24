-

KBRA Releases SFVegas 2026 Conference: Monday Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a Monday recap of the SFVegas 2026 conference held on February 22-25.

Structured finance market professionals assembled at the Aria in Las Vegas for the annual SFVegas conference held on February 22-25. The morning was allocated to plenary sessions focused mostly on the political landscape, while the afternoon featured cross-asset and sector-specific panels centered on areas of interest within the ABS, CMBS, RMBS, and private credit/funds sectors.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Brian Ford, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2329
brian.ford@kbra.com

Armine Karajyan, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1210
armine.karajyan@kbra.com

Brajean Ramos, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-2417
brajean.ramos@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

