KBRA Releases SFVegas 2026 Conference: Monday Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a Monday recap of the SFVegas 2026 conference held on February 22-25.

Structured finance market professionals assembled at the Aria in Las Vegas for the annual SFVegas conference held on February 22-25. The morning was allocated to plenary sessions focused mostly on the political landscape, while the afternoon featured cross-asset and sector-specific panels centered on areas of interest within the ABS, CMBS, RMBS, and private credit/funds sectors.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1013666