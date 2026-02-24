VENU Partners with AmpThink to Advance Operational Efficiencies Through Advanced Technology Integration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: VENU), owner, operator, and developer of premium entertainment and hospitality destinations, today announced another large, long-term strategic partnership with AmpThink, a nationally recognized leader in the design and deployment of complex technology systems in large-scale public venues. Under the agreement, AmpThink will serve as VENU’s Master Technology Integrator tasked with innovating across its current and future amphitheater development portfolio.

From VENU’s omni-content programming model to premium environments like the Aikman Club and Luxe FireSuites to large-scale stage production capabilities, the collaboration is designed to elevate the live entertainment experience across all touchpoints. Share

AmpThink will support the planning and implementation of large-format digital displays, immersive video walls, audio-visual systems, wireless infrastructure, creative technology solutions, and robust wired networking environments. The partnership reflects VENU’s commitment to responsible stewardship of capital and operational efficiency. By centralizing technology strategy, the Company aims to streamline deployment, reduce redundancies, lower total cost of ownership, and enhance long-term system performance across its venues.

“We view technology infrastructure as foundational to both the fan experience and the long-term performance of our venues,” said JW Roth, Founder, Chairman and CEO of VENU. “AmpThink brings deep expertise in complex venue integration, and this partnership strengthens our ability to execute efficiently, scale intelligently, and deliver immersive environments that serve both artists and audiences. Together, we will build the future of live entertainment.”

“We’re proud to partner with VENU as it builds a new generation of premium live entertainment destinations,” said Bill Anderson, President of AmpThink. “VENU is completely reimagining what it means to experience your favorite artist, integrating technology, design, and infrastructure in a way that elevates both performance and ambiance. We’re excited to contribute our expertise in resilient, scalable systems that support immersive experiences while maximizing operational efficiency, strengthening VENU’s ability to execute at scale across its premium, national portfolio.”

AmpThink has delivered large-scale projects including SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, CPKC Stadium, and CityPark. Its experience of deploying high-density wireless networks and hyper-converged infrastructure in major public venues is expected to support operational reliability, long-term cost efficiencies, and scalable innovation as VENU’s portfolio expands. VENU’s current development pipeline spans Oklahoma, Colorado, and Texas, with a long-term goal of reaching up to 40 locations nationwide.

Together, VENU and AmpThink will prioritize artist- and fan-centered design, ensuring that technology systems enhance immersive experiences while maintaining operational excellence behind the scenes. From VENU’s omni-content programing model to premium environments like the Aikman Club and Luxe FireSuites to large-scale stage production capabilities, the collaboration is designed to elevate the live entertainment experience across all touchpoints.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU") (NYSE American: VENU) is a premier owner, developer, and operator of luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, VENU has a portfolio of premium brands that includes Ford Amphitheater, Sunset Amphitheaters, Phil Long Music Hall, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, Aikman Owners Clubs, and Roth’s Sea & Steak. With venues operating and in development across Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas and a nationwide expansion underway, VENU is setting a new standard for live entertainment.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents, NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer, Troy Aikman, Billboard, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, Tixr, Boston Common Golf, Niall Horan, and Dierks Bentley, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit VENU’s website, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X.

About Ampthink

AmpThink is a technology firm focused on the design, deployment, and lifecycle support of advanced technology systems for large venues and complex facilities. Serving as a Master Technology Integrator, the company unifies networking, compute, audio-visual, and digital display systems into coordinated environments that improve operational performance and long-term value for owners. AmpThink has delivered projects in more than 120 stadiums and arenas across professional sports and entertainment and is recognized for its leadership in high-density wireless and converged infrastructure solutions.

