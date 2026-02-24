Torc Robotics and Daimler Truck Expand Autonomous Truck Testing to Michigan Public Roads

BLACKSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Torc, a pioneer in self-driving vehicle technology, today announced the expansion of its autonomous truck testing operations to public roads in Michigan using the latest-generation Daimler Truck autonomous chassis based on the industry-leading Freightliner Cascadia. Building on Torc’s established testing operations in Dallas-Fort Worth and Blacksburg, the expansion in Michigan marks a significant step in Torc’s continued growth in the region as the company deepens its engineering presence and broadens testing capabilities.

Testing its autonomous trucks in the greater Ann Arbor, Michigan area represents the natural next step in Torc’s strategy to bring this technology safely and reliably to the long-haul trucking industry. After establishing the Ann Arbor engineering office last year, the development work taking place there is now “on the road” in Michigan and contributing to Torc’s next generation of software. This enables the validation of autonomous performance across new environments and seasonal conditions for both hardware and software performance using real-world data.

“Validating our hardware and software together on public roads is a critical step in the marathon toward autonomous trucking commercialization,” said Felix Heide, Head of Artificial Intelligence at Torc. “Each new hardware generation allows us to further validate our AI inference models, strengthen our simulation accuracy, and ensure our autonomous system performs safely and reliably in real-world conditions.”

“Torc’s continued growth in Michigan highlights the importance of strong public-private partnerships in advancing next-generation mobility,” said Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund. “Through collaboration with companies like Torc, Michigan is driving innovation, building a skilled workforce, and reinforcing its position as a global leader in autonomous and connected vehicle technologies.”

The Michigan testing expansion builds on Torc’s continued partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Ann Arbor SPARK, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing safety and innovation in the freight industry through autonomous trucking.

Torc is currently hiring in Michigan and remotely for software engineering, artificial intelligence, and machine learning roles to support ongoing testing and development efforts. For more information about Torc’s technology, open positions, or progress toward commercializing autonomous trucking, visit torc.ai.

About Torc

Torc, headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, a global leader and pioneer in trucking. Founded in 2005 at the birth of the self-driving vehicle revolution, Torc has over 20 years of experience in pioneering safety-critical, self-driving applications. Torc offers a complete self-driving vehicle software and integration solution and is currently focusing on commercializing autonomous trucks for long-haul applications in the U.S. Torc has offices in Montreal, Ann Arbor, Blacksburg, and the Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW) area. Headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, Torc also operates an engineering office in Montreal, a fleet operations facility in DFW to support productization and commercialization efforts, and a facility in Ann Arbor to leverage the region’s strong autonomous and automotive talent base. Torc’s purpose is driving the future of freight with autonomous technology. As the world’s leading autonomous trucking solution, we empower exceptional employees, deliver a focused, hub-to-hub autonomous truck product, and provide our customers with the safest, most reliable, and cost-efficient solution to the market.