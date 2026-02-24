Ambler Brook Announces Strategic Growth Investment in Claimify

BOSTON & DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambler Brook, a Boston-based private investment firm focused on founder-owned businesses, announced today that it made a strategic growth investment in Claimify, a leading national provider of tech-enabled solutions to the disability insurance industry.

By coming together with a market leader like Tower, we’re positioned to accelerate innovation, expand our technology capabilities in artificial intelligence and automation, and continue delivering measurable value for our customers. Share

Founded in 2014, Claimify, and its affiliated companies, deliver data-driven cost optimization and technology-enabled solutions to group disability insurance carriers, third-party administrators and self-insured enterprises in the U.S. Claimify helps customers and their members navigate complex governmental benefit, settlement and overpayment facilitation processes by providing innovative, value-driven solutions.

As part of the transaction, Claimify will integrate with Tower MSA Partners (“Tower”), another Ambler Brook portfolio company, and a leading provider of Medicare Secondary Payer compliance technology and settlement services. Together, the companies will form a scaled, technology-forward platform serving self-insured enterprises, insurance carriers, and third-party administrators at the intersection of disability and workers’ compensation.

“We’re excited to partner with Ambler Brook as we enter this next chapter of growth for Claimify,” said Brett Albren, CEO and Co-Founder of Claimify. “By coming together with a market leader like Tower, we’re positioned to accelerate innovation, expand our technology capabilities in artificial intelligence and automation, and continue delivering measurable value for our customers.”

As part of the transaction, Claimify Co-Founder Michael Crowe, will transition into a Board of Directors role, while both founders will become shareholders in the combined business. Crowe brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across the disability and workers’ compensation industries, having founded and scaled multiple market-leading businesses.

“We are thrilled to partner with Brett, Mike, and the entire Claimify team as we bring Claimify and Tower together,” said Kearney Shanahan, Managing Partner at Ambler Brook. “Both companies share a strong customer-first culture and a commitment to building innovative, data-driven technology solutions that drive compliance, efficiency, and cost savings for carriers, self-insured enterprises, and third-party administrators.”

Stephen Sahlman, Managing Partner at Ambler Brook, added, “Claimify has built a highly loyal customer base by consistently launching best-in-class technology that delivers real, demonstrable results. Combined with Tower’s compliance and automation platform, we see significant opportunity to scale innovation and create a market-leading solutions provider across both industries.”

About Ambler Brook

Ambler Brook is a thesis-oriented investment firm focused on investing in founder-owned Healthcare and B2B businesses. The firm partners with founders and management teams to build market leading businesses through the implementation of bespoke value creation initiatives that help accelerate growth over the long-term.

To learn more about Ambler Brook, please visit: https://www.amblerbrook.com/.

About Claimify

Claimify, LLC is a leading provider of Social Security Disability, Benefit Validation, Settlement Facilitation, and Overpayment technology solutions to the country’s largest disability insurance carriers, third-party administrators, and self-insured employers. Claimify’s technology driven solutions enable it to deliver value to disability and general liability communities.

To learn more about Claimify, please visit: https://www.claimify.com.

About Tower MSA Partners

Tower MSA Partners, LLC, founded in 2011, is a leading provider of Medicare Secondary Payer ("MSP") compliance technology and services to the country’s largest self-insured enterprises, carriers, and third-party administrators. Tower’s automation suite enables it to provide industry-leading compliance and regulatory solutions including Section 111 mandatory insurer reporting, conditional payment resolution, and Medicare Set-Aside services to facilitate fast, compliant, and cost-effective savings for its clients.

To learn more about Tower MSA Partners, please visit: https://towermsa.com/.