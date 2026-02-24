Member Loyalty Group Retains William Mills Agency for Public Relations, Marketing Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the nation’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm, has been selected by Member Loyalty Group (MLG), a provider of member experience analytics and strategic support exclusively for credit unions, to provide public relations and marketing services in support of the company’s ongoing growth and market presence.

William Mills Agency understands the credit union movement and the collaborative principles that guide it. Their industry knowledge and strategic approach make them a strong partner as we continue to serve credit unions across the country. Share

Member Loyalty Group works with more than 200 credit unions nationwide, helping them turn member feedback into actionable insights that drive loyalty, growth and stronger financial performance. Through integrated analytics, credit union-specific benchmarks and strategic guidance, MLG enables credit unions to better understand their members, identify friction across channels and respond with confidence.

William Mills Agency supports Member Loyalty Group with a comprehensive public relations and marketing program designed to further strengthen the company’s visibility within the credit union industry and support its broader business objectives, including expanding awareness of its analytics platform, highlighting client success stories and reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for credit unions.

Since the partnership began in September, the program has already generated strong early momentum, including increased brand visibility, stronger digital engagement, and an expanded media presence within the credit union industry.

“Member Loyalty Group has built a strong reputation for helping credit unions better understand and serve their members,” said William Mills, CEO of William Mills Agency. “The firm brings deep expertise in member experience and analytics, and we look forward to supporting its continued presence and leadership in the credit union market.”

Michelle Bloedorn, CEO of Member Loyalty Group, said the firm selected William Mills Agency based on its longstanding experience in the credit union and financial services sectors. “William Mills Agency understands the credit union movement and the collaborative principles that guide it,” Bloedorn said. “Their industry knowledge and strategic approach make them a strong partner as we continue to serve credit unions across the country.”

About Member Loyalty Group

Member Loyalty Group is the trusted partner for credit unions seeking to elevate member experience, build loyalty and drive growth. MLG empowers credit unions to strengthen engagement through member feedback, integrated analytics, exclusive peer benchmarks and ongoing support. For more information, please visit: www.memberloyaltygroup.com.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit https://www.williammills.com/.