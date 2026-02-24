EnergyHub and Rivian Partner to Bring the Benefits of EV Managed Charging to Drivers Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnergyHub, a leading provider of grid-edge flexibility solutions, and Rivian, the American electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced a partnership to expand access to utility EV programs for Rivian drivers across North America.

For Rivian drivers, this will enable new opportunities to discover and participate in utility EV programs. For utilities, the partnership will make it easier to recruit drivers and scale cost-effective managed charging programs that unlock electric vehicles as grid resources, driving a more reliable, affordable grid for everyone.

As more drivers electrify, EV managed charging plays a critical role in supporting utilities by aligning charging behavior with local grid conditions. Through the partnership, Rivian vehicles will be eligible for both passive and active managed charging programs.

"Partnering with EnergyHub allows us to provide even more drivers with the opportunity to simplify their daily routine through intuitive smart charging features built directly into the Rivian ecosystem," said Andrew Peterman, Director of Advanced Energy Solutions at Rivian. "By integrating managed charging programs, we’re not only lowering costs for our drivers and elevating the ownership experience, but also ensuring that every Rivian on the road contributes to a more resilient and secure grid for everyone.”

EnergyHub’s EV managed charging technology enables dynamic load shaping, coordinating EV charging to deliver the energy drivers need while conforming to capacity constraints across the distribution network. This grid-aware approach helps protect infrastructure from the power plant to the garage. As part of EnergyHub’s broader Virtual Power Plant (VPP) platform, this enhanced EV capability integrates alongside connected thermostats, batteries, and other flexible devices.

"Every new EV on the road is a win for drivers and the environment, and by managing charging effectively, we ensure this growth remains a benefit for the grid as well,” said Seth Frader-Thompson, President of EnergyHub. “Rivian’s software ecosystem and customer engagement make it easier for drivers to participate in utility programs, while grid-aware managed charging ensures EVs can serve as a resource to manage the load growth we are seeing across the country. Together, we’re delivering real value for drivers and practical solutions for utilities.”

Rivian and EnergyHub are working to launch Rivian into utility EV programs across North America, making grid-aware managed charging more accessible for drivers and utilities alike.

EnergyHub is a subsidiary of Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property.

To learn more, visit energyhub.com/ev.

About EnergyHub

EnergyHub is a leading provider of clean energy software and services that unlock the full potential of distributed energy resources (DERs) for utilities, markets, and customers. With the EnergyHub Edge DERMS platform, utilities can enroll and manage DERs like thermostats, EVs, and batteries to create virtual power plants (VPPs) that deliver grid flexibility and reliability. EnergyHub helps 170+ utilities manage over 2.5M DERs and more than 3.5 GW of flexible capacity with customer-centric programs and cross-DER optimization. To learn more, visit energyhub.com. Follow EnergyHub on LinkedIn.

About Rivian

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive manufacturer that develops and builds category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. The company creates innovative and technologically advanced products that are designed to excel at work and play with the goal of accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. Rivian vehicles are manufactured in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. The company provides a full suite of services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and stay true to its mission to keep the world adventurous forever. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal — preserving the natural world for generations to come. Learn more about the company, products and careers at www.rivian.com.