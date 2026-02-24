MIPI Alliance Releases UniPro v3.0 and M-PHY v6.0, Accelerating JEDEC UFS Performance for Edge AI in Mobile, PC and Automotive

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops specifications that standardize wired interfaces for mobile and other connected ecosystems, today announced major updates to two of its foundational specifications. MIPI UniPro v3.0 and MIPI M-PHY v6.0 offer significant performance, latency and power-efficiency improvements for next-generation JEDEC Universal Flash Storage (UFS 5.0) solutions to support greater edge AI workloads in smartphones, tablets, PCs, gaming consoles, automotive and industrial applications.

These latest releases enable emerging edge AI workloads where low-latency, high-bandwidth and power-efficient data access, processing and storage are increasingly essential. Share

“For more than a decade, M-PHY and UniPro have served as the interconnect layer for JEDEC UFS, enabling high-performance, low-power flash storage across a broad range of devices,” said Hezi Saar, chair of MIPI Alliance. “These latest releases build on that foundation with advances in speed and efficiency to enable emerging edge AI workloads where low-latency, high-bandwidth and power-efficient data access, processing and storage are increasingly essential.”

MIPI M-PHY v6.0 Enhancements

The latest version of the performance-driven physical layer interface, MIPI M-PHY v6.0, introduces:

A high-speed gear (HS-G6) using PAM4 signaling scheme, doubling the bandwidth of the interface to a maximum of 46.694 Gbps per lane

New 1b1b line encoding for HS-G6, significantly improving throughput efficiency by reducing PHY coding overhead

An optional link equalization and training feature to enable greater performance margin and enhanced interoperability

The specification is backward compatible with M-PHY v5.0.

MIPI UniPro v3.0 Enhancements

MIPI UniPro is an application-agnostic transport and link layer used to interconnect chipsets and peripheral components. The principal updates in version 3.0 include:

Support for data speeds of up to 46.6 Gbps per lane per direction, based on M-PHY v6.0 high-speed gear 6 (HS-G6) and its new high-efficiency 1b1b encoding scheme

New transport framing structure (TFS), Reed-Soloman forward error correction (RS-FEC), 64-bit cyclic redundancy check (CRC), TFS data scrambling, gray coding, precoding and lane alignment features

The introduction of a link equalization training procedure to help the application layer identify optimal Tx equalization settings

New features that enable UniPro interconnects over the new M-PHY v6.0 HS-G6 to operate at a bit error rate (BER) of less than 10 -22 at the application layer

at the application layer Mandated support for high-speed link start up (using M-PHY HS-G1 Rate A), reducing link start up latency

The specification is backward compatible with UniPro v2.0.

Collaboration with JEDEC

With MIPI UniPro v3.0 and M-PHY v6.0 providing the interconnect layer, the forthcoming JEDEC UFS 5.0 is optimized for AI-enabled mobile and other edge devices with enhanced speed, security and signal integrity. These latest releases continue the longstanding collaboration between MIPI Alliance and JEDEC to enable the highest-performance, most power-efficient flash storage solutions.

Companies participating in the MIPI UniPro and M-PHY working groups include: Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.; Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co., Ltd.; BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GmbH; Google LLC; Keysight Technologies Inc.; KIOXIA Corporation; MediaTek Inc.; Mixel, Inc.; Phison Electronics Corporation; Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd.; Protocol Insight, LLC; Qualcomm Incorporated; Robert Bosch GmbH; Samsung Electronics, Co.; Sandisk Technologies, Inc.; Siemens Digital Industries Software; Silicon Motion, Inc.; SK hynix; Synopsys, Inc.; Tektronix, Inc.; Teledyne LeCroy; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Valens Semiconductor; Wuhan Jingce Electronic Group Co., Ltd.; Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd.; and others.

Upcoming Webinar and Support Resources

MIPI and JEDEC are offering a webinar “The Evolution of UFS: Leveraging M-PHY v6.0 and UniPro v3.0 for Next-Generation Performance, Power Efficiency and Reliability” on March 31, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EDT/8:00 a.m. PDT. The joint webinar will provide an overview of the latest versions of the specifications and discuss how the powerful combination of UFS, UniPro and M-PHY enable state-of-the-art flash storage applications. In addition, the MIPI-JEDEC presentation, “How Universal Flash Storage is Enabling Edge AI in Automotive and Industrial Applications,” presented at the 2025 embedded world Exhibition and Conference, is available to download.

