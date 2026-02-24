Armanino Integrates Inflo to Build a Next-Generation Digital Audit Platform, Enhance Client Experience

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armanino, one of the 20 largest accounting and consulting firms in the U.S., announced today that it has selected Inflo as a strategic technology partner as part of its broader vision to build a next-generation, AI-enabled audit platform. The integration of Inflo into Armanino’s Audit Ally and Armanino Access ecosystem will enhance transparency, unlock deeper business insights, and streamline the audit experience for clients.

The Inflo addition represents another milestone in Armanino’s ongoing investment in technology that builds a world-class, AI-enabled audit process with continuous insight, transparency, and collaboration. This is in line with the firm’s commitment to build solutions that prioritize client experience and business impact.

Armanino clients will have real-time visibility into the status of their audit and advisory engagements, including testing progress and information requests, along with access to deeper business performance insights such as financial ratios and trend analysis benchmarked against peer companies. The platform incorporates AI capabilities designed specifically for audit environments, including intelligent risk identification, anomaly detection across full data populations, automated documentation support, and AI-guided workflow recommendations, all while keeping professional judgment and governance at the center of the engagement.

“This is about fundamentally improving how we serve our clients,” said Mike Boulton, Partner-In-Charge, Audit and Attest at Armanino. “By integrating Inflo within our existing audit workflows, we’re not only providing a better client experience, but we are creating an environment where our team can act as a trusted advisor and provide far more insight than previously possible. It’s a meaningful step forward in how modern audit services should be delivered.”

Clients may also securely connect their ERP systems directly to Armanino’s audit platform, significantly reducing time spent on manual document preparation and enabling ongoing testing. Inflo’s digital audit methodology is embedded directly into the platform, supporting consistent execution, transparent documentation, and more with enterprise-grade security and compliance.

“For internal audit and risk advisory teams, timely insight is everything,” said Chris Perkins, Partner and RAS Practice Leader at Armanino. “Testing, findings and recommendations can now be done in real time with unprecedented visibility for both parties. We have found Inflo to be incredibly helpful for streamlining the internal audit process.”

“Forward-thinking firms recognize that digital audit and AI-enabled workflows are essential to delivering greater value,” said Mark Edmondson, CEO of Inflo. “Armanino’s commitment to innovation and client experience makes them an ideal partner, and we’re excited to support their vision for the future of audit services and client service.”

About Armanino

"Armanino" is the brand name under which Armanino LLP and Armanino Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with law, regulations, and professional standards. Armanino LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services, and Armanino Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax, advisory, and business consulting services. Armanino Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms.

About Inflo

Since its founding in 2015, Inflo’s mission has been to drive the long-term success of accounting firms and their clients. Inflo’s complete Digital Audit platform integrates advanced data analytics, client collaboration, and quality management products - all supported by a comprehensive audit methodology. Trusted by more than 430,000 accountants in 113 countries, Inflo’s data-driven platform automates workflows, enhances collaboration, and transforms audits into something much more than a checkbox exercise. Founded by auditors, for auditors, Inflo understands the pressures of tight margins, talent shortages, and rising client expectations that firms face, and has designed a seamless, AI-powered platform to solve them all.