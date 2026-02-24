Renesas R-Car V4H ADAS SoC Selected for Toyota RAV4 Model

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that its ADAS automotive system-on-chip (SoC), R-Car V4H, has been selected for the TSS(LSS) control unit used in Toyota Motor Corporation’s new RAV4 model, which debuted in December 2025. The control unit is supplied by Denso Corporation. Engineered for advanced ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) applications, the R-Car V4H efficiently runs ADAS processing in the RAV4, including camera and radar sensor fusion, Driver Monitor, Advanced Park and panoramic view for improved safety performance.

In the TSS(LSS) control unit, the R-Car V4H processes front-camera data using on-chip image recognition including AI neural networks. It combines the data with radar inputs to deliver ADAS functionality including detection of vehicles, pedestrians and obstacles with high accuracy.

For parking assistance, the integrated GPU generates real-time 3D panoramic-view images from front, rear, left, and right cameras. It combines camera and ultrasonic sensor data to identify parking spaces and analyze obstacles. Moreover, the SoC monitors driver condition for improved vehicle safety by using in-cabin camera data.

“We’re thrilled to see our R-Car V4H adopted in the RAV4,” said Vivek Bhan, Senior Vice President and General Manager of High Performance Computing at Renesas. “Toyota is using a wide range of our automotive technologies from ADAS SoCs to microcontrollers and power devices. We’ll continue to support the development of future-ready mobility solutions powered by intelligent vehicle technology.”

More information about Toyota’s new RAV4 is available here.

More information about Renesas’ ADAS automotive SoC, R-Car V4H is available here.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, and Instagram.

(Remarks) All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.