Healthmine Delivers Significant Performance Gains for Payer Clients in 2025

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthmine, a leading health engagement company driving measurable improvements in quality, risk and member experience, announces strong 2025 performance, with significant improvement in care gap closure across all lines of business. For the second year in a row, the organization doubled its sales, reinforcing Healthmine’s place as a leading tech-enabled member engagement partner for payers.

Within client programs in Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial and ACA, members engaged through Healthmine programs closed care gaps at a 54% higher rate than non-engaged members, underscoring the company’s ability to activate diverse member populations.

Specifically, within Healthmine's clients’ Medicare Advantage programs, combined with the rewards platform, Healthmine helped deliver an average 34% improvement in gap closure including:

18% increase in annual preventive visits

44% increase in colorectal cancer screenings

45% increase in mammogram screenings

55% increase in Health Risk Assessment (HRA) completions

Healthmine also delivered standout results within Medicaid populations, achieving an 87% overall improvement in gap closure, including:

184% improvement in cervical cancer screenings

76% improvement in annual preventive visits

105% improvement in well-child visits

41% improvement in prenatal and postpartum visits

“These results reinforce what our clients are seeing across their most important performance measurement areas,” said Dwight Erskine, who was appointed Chief Executive Officer in September after a long leadership run at VillageMD. “Plans expect their vendors to deliver measurable ROI and we’re continuing to meet that expectation in a hyper-competitive market. In today’s environment, health plans cannot afford engagement programs that simply reach and engage members. They must guide and move members to action.”

In 2025, Healthmine rolled out several product innovations designed to simplify engagement, reduce administrative burden and improve cost efficiency for payer organizations:

QRM Connect™, an AI-powered solution that matches members with providers and facilitates appointment scheduling — without requiring members to call provider offices.

Enhanced in-home assessment connectivity, enabling members to self-schedule at-home visits when appropriate while driving coordinated follow-up care with primary care providers — an increasingly critical capability as CMS intensifies scrutiny of risk adjustment.

Refined rewards and incentives programs to improve alignment between risk and quality teams, reducing wasteful spending and minimizing member abrasion.

A strategic partnership with Exact Sciences, enabling the incentivization and facilitation of at-home colorectal cancer screenings through Cologuard™.

In parallel with continued platform innovation, Healthmine appointed former Inovalon executive Michael Hasbany as President, leading the company’s sales function and bringing a renewed focus on scalable growth and client value.

“Dwight and Michael have strengthened Healthmine’s focus on execution and client impact, and we’re already seeing that translate into stronger performance across customer programs,” said Charles Boorady, Founding Managing Partner at Health Catalyst Capital and Healthmine board member.

The company was also recognized for its culture and innovation, earning honors from Built In’s “Best Places to Work” and TIME magazine’s “World’s Top HealthTech Companies.”

As Healthmine enters 2026, the company remains focused on advancing its platform to help payers engage members more efficiently while managing costs and complexity.

“In 2026, we’re focused on building what our clients need to deliver better, more effective engagement programs,” says Erskine. “That means making engagement easier to deploy, more actionable and more impactful, so plans can move members to care faster and achieve stronger results.”

