-

Tallgrass and Bridger Pipeline Announce a Joint Open Season from the Bakken for the Bridger and Pony Express Pipelines

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline, LLC ("Pony Express"), operated by Tallgrass, together with Bridger Pipeline, LLC ("Bridger"), announced a new binding joint tariff open season for incentive tariff rates for shipper commitments for crude oil transportation on expansion capacity from Bridger's North Dakota Origins to Pony Express’s Destinations. The total expansion capacity will be determined by carriers based on the volume of commitments secured during the open season. This open season will run for 35 days, commencing Feb. 24, 2026.

Prospective shippers interested in this rate program may review details of the open season after executing a confidentiality agreement obtained by contacting Matt Hester.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Disclosures in this press release contain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that management expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the execution, feasibility, scope and capabilities of the expansion project and the length of the open season. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Tallgrass, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those set forth in reports and financial statements made available by Tallgrass. Any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Tallgrass does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Tallgrass

Tallgrass is a leading infrastructure company focused on safely, reliably, and sustainably delivering the energy and services that fuel our nation and power our quality of life. Tallgrass is an established, industry-leading operator with large-scale, multicommodity infrastructure across 14 states, including more than 10,000 miles of pipelines. Learn more at Tallgrass.com.

About Bridger Pipeline

Bridger Pipeline LLC is a privately held midstream company based in Casper, WY that operates approximately 3,700 miles of crude oil pipelines in North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming.

