Tallgrass and Bridger Pipeline Announce a Joint Open Season from the Bakken for the Bridger and Pony Express Pipelines

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline, LLC ("Pony Express"), operated by Tallgrass, together with Bridger Pipeline, LLC ("Bridger"), announced a new binding joint tariff open season for incentive tariff rates for shipper commitments for crude oil transportation on expansion capacity from Bridger's North Dakota Origins to Pony Express’s Destinations. The total expansion capacity will be determined by carriers based on the volume of commitments secured during the open season. This open season will run for 35 days, commencing Feb. 24, 2026.

Prospective shippers interested in this rate program may review details of the open season after executing a confidentiality agreement obtained by contacting Matt Hester.

About Tallgrass

Tallgrass is a leading infrastructure company focused on safely, reliably, and sustainably delivering the energy and services that fuel our nation and power our quality of life. Tallgrass is an established, industry-leading operator with large-scale, multicommodity infrastructure across 14 states, including more than 10,000 miles of pipelines. Learn more at Tallgrass.com.

About Bridger Pipeline

Bridger Pipeline LLC is a privately held midstream company based in Casper, WY that operates approximately 3,700 miles of crude oil pipelines in North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming.