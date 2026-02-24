Concentric AI and Sektor Join Forces to Secure AI and Data Across Australia and New Zealand

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concentric AI today announced a key milestone in its expansion into Australia and New Zealand through a new distribution agreement with Sektor, a specialist, locally owned and operated, cyber and information security distributor.

Sektor selects Concentric AI as its preferred AI and data security governance partner to help organizations across Australia and New Zealand reduce risk, strengthen compliance, and enable safe AI adoption. Share

Under the agreement, Sektor will serve as Concentric AI’s authorized distributor across Australia and New Zealand, providing regional channel partners, including resellers, MSSPs, and system integrators, with enablement, go-to-market support, and local expertise to accelerate adoption of Concentric AI’s AI and data security governance platform.

The risk landscape is evolving faster than most organizations can keep pace. Challenges once viewed as data governance issues have become direct security risks. Rapid data sprawl, combined with widespread AI use, makes it increasingly difficult to prevent exposure of sensitive information, whether through excessive permissions or employees sharing confidential data in prompts. Concentric AI addresses this challenge by identifying, monitoring, and protecting sensitive data across cloud and on-premises environments, and by providing security teams with the guardrails they need to enable responsible AI use without introducing new exposure.

Sektor has selected Concentric AI as its data security governance partner of choice, helping organizations across the region address emerging AI and data security risks. Through the partnership, Sektor’s channel ecosystem can deliver Concentric AI’s data-centric security capabilities to customers seeking greater visibility, classification, and protection of sensitive data at rest, in motion, and across the AI tools their users rely on every day. Together, the distribution partnership with Sektor positions Concentric AI to support the channel and meet growing demand for modern, data-centric security solutions across Australia and New Zealand.

“Data security is a growing priority for organizations across Australia and New Zealand as data becomes more distributed, regulatory scrutiny intensifies, and AI adoption accelerates,” said Matt Geluk-Rowe, Head of Partnerships at Sektor. “After carefully evaluating emerging solutions, Concentric AI stood out for its ability to maximize existing technology investments, such as Microsoft Purview, while enabling safe AI use. Its data-centric approach strongly aligns with our mission to deliver differentiated, high-value security technologies, and we’re excited to partner with Concentric AI to support customers and partners across the region.”

At the core of the platform, Concentric AI Semantic Intelligence™ uses proprietary AI and large language models (LLMs) to accurately discover and continuously monitor data for risk. The solution supports multiple remediation actions, including classification, permission management, data movement, and deletion, directly within the platform. Semantic DLP extends these capabilities by providing visibility into shadow AI and by leveraging contextual discovery and labeling to block or redact sensitive data in AI prompts, while tracking every prompt, response, and policy violation. Together, these solutions help organizations prioritize risk, strengthen compliance, and reduce exposure as AI adoption and regulatory pressure continue to grow.

“Expanding our presence in Australia and New Zealand is an important step for Concentric AI as global demand for data security and AI protection continues to grow,” said Chris Farrelly, Regional Vice President, APAC at Concentric AI. “Partnering with Sektor gives us a strong distribution foundation in the region and enables our partners to quickly build and scale Concentric AI into their data security offerings.”

About Sektor

Sektor Cyber is a specialist cybersecurity distribution business and part of the Sektor Group. Sektor Cyber works with leading security vendors and channel partners to bring innovative cybersecurity technologies to market across Australia and New Zealand. For more information, see https://www.sektorcyber.com/.

About Concentric AI

Concentric AI is intelligent data security made easy, helping businesses discover, understand, and protect sensitive information across cloud and on-prem environments. Its AI-powered data security governance solutions deliver precise visibility, automated protection, and safe AI adoption—so organizations can reduce risk, strengthen compliance, and confidently innovate without compromising what matters most. For more information, see https://www.concentric.ai.

Concentric AI, Semantic Intelligence™ are or may be registered trademarks of Concentric AI, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.