dSPACE Joins SDVerse to Accelerate Development of Software-defined Vehicles

PADERBORN, Germany & WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dSPACE, a leading provider of solutions for the development of connected, autonomous, and electrically powered vehicles, announced that it has joined SDVerse, the automotive industry’s first B2B marketplace for software. By joining SDVerse, dSPACE makes its portfolio of hardware‑ and software‑in‑the‑loop (HIL/SIL) simulation, sensor and scenario simulation, AI‑supported test automation, and cloud‑based validation solutions more easily discoverable to automotive manufacturers and suppliers worldwide, helping OEMs and Tier‑1s accelerate the development of safe, high‑performance software‑defined vehicles.

“By joining SDVerse, we are making it easier for OEMs and suppliers to access our AI‑enabled simulation and test solutions within a single, trusted marketplace, so they can accelerate innovation while maintaining the highest safety and quality standards.” Share

For more than three decades, dSPACE has supported automotive and mobility innovators with tools and solutions spanning the entire development lifecycle, from model‑based design and SIL testing to HIL validation, sensor simulation, and scenario‑based testing for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving functions. Its portfolio helps engineers design, validate, and homologate increasingly complex vehicle software with greater quality and efficiency. Increasingly, dSPACE is embedding AI into its validation workflows, from AI‑supported SIL and HIL test solutions to intelligent test farm management and automated generation of virtual ECUs.

“Software‑defined vehicles demand a fundamentally different approach to development, one that relies on scalable simulation, continuous validation, and intelligent, AI‑supported test automation across the entire lifecycle,” said Peter Waeltermann, CEO at dSPACE Inc. “By joining SDVerse, we are making it easier for OEMs and suppliers to access our AI‑enabled simulation and test solutions within a single, trusted marketplace, so they can accelerate innovation while maintaining the highest safety and quality standards.”

“As the automotive industry transitions from hardware‑centric architectures to software‑defined and increasingly AI‑enhanced vehicles, collaboration across an open ecosystem is becoming essential,” said Prashant Gulati, CEO of SDVerse. “dSPACE’s end‑to‑end simulation and AI‑powered validation portfolio is a key capability for software‑defined mobility, and its presence on the SDVerse marketplace gives our members powerful new options for virtual development and testing. Together, we are helping the industry reduce complexity, collaborate more effectively, and bring next‑generation vehicles to market faster.”

About dSPACE

dSPACE is the world's leading provider of simulation and validation solutions for developing connected, autonomous, and electrically powered vehicles. The company's end-to-end solutions are used in particular by automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to test the software and hardware components of their new vehicles long before a new model hits the road. dSPACE is not only a sought-after partner in vehicle development, but engineers also rely on our know-how in the fields of aerospace, agriculture, and industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end simulation and validation solutions to engineering and consulting services, training, and support. With over 2,900 employees worldwide, dSPACE has offices in Paderborn, Germany, four project centers in Germany, and serves customers through its regional companies in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, Croatia, South Korea, India, Sweden and Italy. www.dspace.com.

About SDVerse

SDVerse is the automotive industry’s first B2B marketplace purpose-built for software. Backed by Founding Members General Motors, Magna, and Wipro, SDVerse streamlines how OEMs, Tier 1s, and software providers develop, discover, evaluate, and procure automotive software, tools, and services. By reducing friction, enabling faster sourcing, and expanding visibility across the value chain, SDVerse helps companies bring software-defined vehicles to market faster. Open, standard-agnostic, and built for industry collaboration, SDVerse is designed to accelerate innovation across the entire automotive ecosystem. Learn more at www.sdverse.auto.

For further information, please contact SDVerse at info@sdverse.auto