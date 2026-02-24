IE-TEK, LLC, an Indigo IT joint venture, Awarded Contract to Support DISA SSS

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IE-TEK, LLC, a joint venture between Indigo IT and Full Visibility, announced today that it has been awarded the Sensing Systems Support (SSS) task order in support of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Program Acquisition Executive Cyber (PAE-Cyber) under the Systems Engineering, Technology, and Innovation (SETI) contract vehicle.

This award underscores IE-TEK’s strength in delivering secure, mission-focused cyber solutions and reinforces our role in supporting DISA’s cyber and network defense. Under the SSS task order, IE-TEK will provide engineering, technical, and programmatic support to help sustain and evolve critical sensing capabilities that protect the Department of War Information Network (DoWIN).

“We are honored to support DISA PAE-Cyber on this important mission,” said Denise G. Van Wyngaardt, CEO of Indigo IT and Managing Member of IE-TEK. “This award reflects the trust DISA has placed in our team and our ability to deliver reliable, high-impact cyber capabilities in support of the warfighter and the defense of the DoW enterprise.”

IE-TEK brings deep experience in cybersecurity engineering, operations, and sustainment across complex, high-security environments. The SSS award further expands IE-TEK’s growing portfolio of DISA support and highlights our continued commitment to operational excellence and mission success.

About Indigo IT

Indigo IT, LLC is a trusted services provider to Government agencies seeking innovative cloud computing, cybersecurity, and enterprise IT solutions. As a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) with more than 24 years of experience, Indigo IT’s unique ability to think beyond today allows its clients to stay ahead of their IT challenges.

Indigo IT’s service has earned the company recognition and accolades within the industry. In addition to ISO 20000-1, ISO/IEC 27001, and CMMI certifications, Indigo IT has achieved awards and recognition from Inc. 5000, Best Places to Work in Virginia, HIRE Vets (Gold Medallion award winner), and Washington Technology Fast 50. Indigo IT has also received the Small Business Administration’s National Prime Contractor of the Year award.