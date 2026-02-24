Altais Cuts Prior Authorization Review Time by 45% and Reduces Manual Errors by 54% with Autonomize AI

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altais Health Solutions and Autonomize AI today announced proven, production-scale results from their strategic partnership, demonstrating how healthcare-native AI can reduce administrative burden and improve operational performance while supporting clinician-led decision-making.

Since deploying Autonomize AI's prior authorization application, Altais has reduced the amount of time spent manually on case reviews, shortened turnaround times, and reduced the manual errors that slow down care delivery. Today, half of all prior authorization approvals are processed automatically, freeing clinical teams to focus on complex cases that require human judgment. Final coverage determinations are always made by clinicians, with technology supporting information gathering and summarization.

For patients, this means faster access to care with fewer delays. For providers, it means less time spent navigating administrative friction and more time practicing at the top of their license.

“This partnership reflects how Altais approaches innovation—by pairing clinical leadership with responsible technology to reduce administrative burden without compromising oversight,” said Amber Rufus, Director, Medical Management, Altais. “By working closely with Autonomize, we’ve been able to streamline prior authorization workflows while keeping clinicians firmly in control of coverage decisions.”

Supporting Scalable, Clinician-Governed Operations

As part of the partnership, Altais uses Autonomize’s technology to support select medical management workflows, beginning with prior authorization. The collaboration is focused on reducing manual administrative work while maintaining clear clinical governance and compliance with evolving CMS requirements.

Ganesh Padmanabhan, CEO of Autonomize AI, said, “Working with Altais has shown what’s possible when technology is implemented with strong clinical governance and clear operational goals. This partnership highlights how responsible use of AI can support care teams by reducing friction while keeping clinicians at the center of decision-making.”

Impact at a Glance

45% Faster Case Review Time: Accelerated decisions across clinical teams

63% reduction in turnaround time (TaT) compliance, delivering faster care access for patients

50% Productivity Increase: Clinicians freed to focus on high-value patient care

54% Fewer Manual Errors: Improved accuracy benefits patients, providers, and operations alike

About 50% of routine prior authorization requests supported by automation: Final determinations made by clinicians

Together, Altais and Autonomize demonstrate how thoughtfully deployed technology—guided by clinical leadership—can help create care that is faster, more coordinated, and more patient-centered.

To view the full case study, visit: https://autonomize.ai/case-studies/alt-761

About Altais

Altais Health Solutions is a health care services company dedicated to addressing key challenges physicians face in delivering high-quality and sustainably affordable care to their patients. Led by physicians and industry experts, we are devoted champions of value-based care. We offer advisory and consulting services, clinical and operational solutions, and managed services that help reduce administrative burden, streamline workflows, and lower costs. Ultimately, we empower providers to manage health care delivery instead of managing a health care business. In addition to operating a leading managed services organization, Altais maintains high-performing physician networks and employed clinics throughout California. Our statewide care delivery network includes more than 10,000 MDs and advanced-practice clinicians who serve more than 500,000 patients.

About Autonomize AI

Autonomize AI is the AI operating system for healthcare enterprises. Our platform transforms complex, manual processes into streamlined, AI-native operations across utilization management, care management, claims, and payments—blending automation with human expertise to deliver faster decisions, lower costs, and better experiences for patients and providers. Autonomize works with healthcare providers, payers, life sciences organizations, and digital health companies—including 3 of the 5 largest healthcare enterprises in the U.S. We are backed by top-tier venture capital, including Valtruis, Asset Management Ventures, Cigna Group Ventures, ATX Venture Partners, and TAU Ventures.

For more information, please visit Autonomize.ai.