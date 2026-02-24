P&G Ventures Celebrates Two Product of the Year Wins

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When P&G Ventures (PGV) launched in 2015, the goal was not only to create products, but to build entirely new businesses to solve unmet consumer needs and redefine the categories that make consumers’ lives better.

Today, that vision has been recognized on a national stage as PGV is proud to announce a double victory: Spruce Weed & Grass Killer and Zevo Worry-Free Pest Solutions have both been named 2026 Product of the Year winners in their respective weed killer and pest control categories.

“It is an incredible honor to see both of our new P&G Ventures Brands crowned simultaneously as Product of the Year Award winners. It confirms that our focus of solving unmet consumer needs with superior innovation is working,” said Guy Persaud, President of New Business, Procter & Gamble. “We are on a journey to grow the pest control and lawn care categories, by helping families avoid trade-offs between effectiveness and safety, and look forward to continuing to learn how to serve our consumers better every day.”

Spruce Weed & Grass Killer - Winner in the Weed Killer Category

Spruce Weed & Grass Killer works on contact, with visible results in one hour. It is formulated with simple and effective ingredients, and is safe for use around people, pets, and bees when used as directed. Thanks to Spruce’s wide range of products, weed control is no longer a time-consuming struggle, but a quick task that delivers visible results in as little as an hour with dead weeds in one day. For more information on Spruce, visit SpruceIt.com or connect on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Zevo Plant and Compact Flying Insect Traps - Winner in the Pest Control Category

Zevo’s Plant and Compact Flying Insect Traps attract bugs 24/7 using blue & UV light to lure, trap and kill 99.9% of trapped bugs. Designed to seamlessly fit into your home, Zevo’s sleek and compact design fits into almost any space, providing year-round protection for all of life’s moments. For more information, visit ZevoInsect.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

Product of the Year award winners were voted on by 40,000 American shoppers in a national survey by leading global research company, Kantar. The survey is designed to evaluate product innovation on several criteria, including product appeal, advocacy, purchase intent, and more.

About Spruce™

Spruce is a worry-free and fast-acting weed & grass killer that delivers visible results in one hour and is safe for use around people, pets, and bees when used as directed. Formulated and developed by scientists at Procter & Gamble, Spruce is Pet Friendly and Weed Deadly with simple yet effective ingredients. It is the #1 credentialed weed killer, including winning the Product of the Year Award, Parent Tested Parent Approved Award, and is backed by the Good Housekeeping Seal. Spruce products are available at major retailers across the U.S. For more information on Spruce, visit SpruceIt.com or connect on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Zevo™

Launched in 2017, Zevo provides pest control products that kill bugs in and around your home in a different way. Part of Procter & Gamble, Zevo’s suite of plug-in trap systems, household insect sprays, and On-Body products control crawling and flying insects, and are made to bother bugs, not your family. Zevo products are available for purchase at all major retailers across the U.S. For more information, visit ZevoInsect.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble Ventures (PGV)

Procter & Gamble Ventures (PGV) is the innovation engine of Procter & Gamble, creating and scaling disruptive new brands that solve unmet consumer needs with bold, consumer-first thinking. Built on a startup mindset and grounded in P&G’s science, marketing, and global reach, PGV pursues “constructive disruption” to create new categories and meaningful solutions that help people live life better.

PGV’s portfolio includes Zevo, a people-friendly, bug-deadly pest control brand that reimagined the insect control category with its #1 Powered Flying Insect Trap*, and Spruce, a fast-acting, worry-free weed and grass killer that is safe for use around people, pets, and bees**. For more information, visit P&G Ventures.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established nearly 40 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a nationally representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. Kantar knows more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, Kantar helps brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar services over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

*According to Nielsen sales data

**When used as directed