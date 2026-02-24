Wagmo Partners With Fi to Bring GPS Tracking and Peace of Mind to Pet Parents

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wagmo, the pet healthcare benefits platform trusted by leading employers, and Fi, the leader in smart pet technology, today announced a partnership to deliver exclusive GPS tracking benefits to Wagmo plan members. Through this collaboration, members gain access to Fi's next-gen tracking and health monitoring devices to help keep their pets safe.

As part of Wagmo’s perks program, members can access Fi's leading GPS tracking for dogs and cats with a free Fi Series 3+ collar or Fi Mini tracker with 6 months of service included. Fi has created the world's smartest GPS trackers, designed to give pet parents peace of mind through real-time GPS tracking, escape alerts, and health and activity monitoring. The Fi Series 3+ collar provides dog parents with valuable insights into their dog's location and behavior. In addition, the Fi Mini attaches to any collar and purpose-built to serve smaller dogs and cats previously excluded by the size and weight of traditional GPS trackers. Both devices enable pet parents to locate their pets from anywhere in the US and receive instant escape notifications.

"We've built Wagmo as a connected platform that brings together everything pet parents need to provide extraordinary care for their pets,” said Christie Horvath, Founder and CEO of Wagmo. “Partnering with Fi was a natural next step. It gives our members access to life-saving tracking and health monitoring at a price point that makes sense.”

"Partnering with Wagmo lets us bring Fi's GPS tracking and health monitoring to even more families through the benefits they already rely on,” said Jonathan Bensamoun, co-founder and CEO of Fi. “Together, we're giving pet parents a complete picture of their pet's health, from real-time location to long-term wellness trends. This partnership allows us to reach families who want the best for their dogs and cats, helping them stay connected and informed about their pets' safety and well-being.”

The partnership expands Wagmo's offerings, which include reimbursement for routine care, 24/7 telehealth support, insurance coverage, and exclusive discounts with brands like BarkBox and PetMeds. Fi's GPS cutting-edge technology complements Wagmo's focus on holistic pet health and pet parent wellbeing.

Wagmo members can activate their exclusive Fi device and offer by visiting Wagmo's member portal and following the checkout process.

About Wagmo

Wagmo is a New York City-based pet healthcare benefits platform trusted by leading employers. With a goal to unlock every pet parent's potential to provide extraordinary care, Wagmo is committed to improving the lives of pets and their owners. Wagmo was founded in 2017 and is the only female-founded and operated pet healthcare company in the market.

Visit us at Wagmo.io or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About Fi

Founded by Jonathan Bensamoun and Loren Kirkby in 2017, Fi builds cutting-edge technology to elevate the relationship between dog parents and their dogs. Since launching the first GPS-enabled tracking collar in 2019, Fi has empowered millions of dog parents with insights about their dogs' whereabouts and behavior. Allowing dog owners to locate their dogs from anywhere in the world, Fi has saved thousands of dogs' lives by providing real-time escape notifications and accurate GPS tracking to dog parents. The Fi smart collar also enables parents to monitor the health of their dogs and compare their activity to other dogs on the Fi network. With Fi, dog parents make sure their best friends live their best lives.

For more information, visit tryfi.com.