Syncurrent and Michigan Municipal League Expand Strategic Partnership to Bolster Funding Access for Michigan Communities

MARQUETTE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Michigan Municipal League (MML) and Syncurrent, a government technology company, today announced an expanded partnership to enhance funding access and grant navigation for Michigan communities, helping local governments secure the investments needed to strengthen programs, infrastructure, and overall community vitality. This deepened collaboration introduces a new revenue share model and upgrades features to MI Funding Hub (MFH), Michigan’s centralized platform for identifying and managing state and federal grants.

Developed by MML and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, MFH is an AI-powered grant search and management tool designed to help Michigan communities capitalize on state and federal funding. Through this expanded partnership, MFH users will gain access to Syncurrent’s enhanced platform, including improved funding match tools, streamlined application capabilities, and new features to help navigate increasingly complex funding landscapes. Free grant search tools will remain available on the MFH website, with affordable advanced services provided through Syncurrent that can quickly match communities of all sizes with relevant funding.

“This expanded partnership extends MFH services by combining private sector innovation with public sector trust,” said Dhruv C. Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Syncurrent. “Our mission is to support the 90,000-plus local and tribal governments in the U.S. identify, qualify and pursue funding, and this partnership allows us to bring our technology to Michigan communities through a trusted partnership with MML.”

MML leaders highlighted the value of the collaboration. “Supporting Michigan’s municipalities in accessing critical funding is central to the League’s mission, and this partnership deepens our ability to deliver on that commitment,” said Shanna Draheim, Director of Policy Research Labs at the Michigan Municipal League. “These expanded services will help communities quickly identify opportunities and reduce the administrative burden that often limits smaller or resource constrained municipalities.”

This evolution of MFH reflects a year of strong growth for Syncurrent and continued efforts by the two partners to modernize tools that help communities better access state and federal funding.

The Michigan Municipal League is dedicated to making Michigan’s communities better by thoughtfully innovating programs, energetically connecting ideas and people, actively serving members with resources and services, and passionately inspiring positive change for Michigan’s greatest centers of potential: its communities. The League advocates on behalf of its member communities in Lansing, Washington, D.C., and the courts; provides educational opportunities for elected and appointed municipal officials; and assists municipal leaders in administering services to their communities through League programs and services. Learn more at mml.org.

Syncurrent is a government technology startup designed to reduce the time and effort spent pursuing grant funding for local and tribal governments. Syncurrent’s technology, which blends collaboration, AI, and strategic federal and state partnerships, is built to be the preferred funding tool for governments nationwide. For more information, visit www.syncurrent.com.