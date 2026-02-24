Great Expressions Dental Centers Selects VideaAI as Its Enterprise Dental AI Platform to Support Clinical Empowerment and Patient Outcomes

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VideaHealth, the leading dental AI platform, today announced that Great Expressions Dental Centers (GEDC), one of the largest dental service organizations in the United States, has deployed VideaAI as its enterprise-wide dental AI platform. The deployment brings VideaAI live across more than 210 GEDC practices in just two weeks, marking one of VideaHealth’s fastest implementations.

The partnership reflects GEDC’s commitment to building a scalable, clinician-led care model that improves access, consistency, and patient trust across a large, multi-specialty organization. With margin pressure rising and clinical complexity increasing, GEDC selected VideaHealth as its long-term AI partner to support doctors with integrated, system-level intelligence.

Built on a deep integration with GEDC’s custom practice management system, Trinity, and its existing imaging environment, the successful rollout of Clinical Assist establishes a foundation for expanded use of VideaAI, including Daily Dashboard and Insights. Together, these capabilities are designed to support clearer visual explanations for patients, stronger clinical consistency across the network, and more efficient workflows for clinicians and teams, while supporting clinical judgment rather than replacing it.

“GEDC is a clinically led organization with a clear commitment to supporting its doctors and teams at scale,” said Florian Hillen, founder and CEO of VideaHealth. “What we hear across dentistry is consistent with GEDC’s approach: clinicians want AI that supports their judgment, helps drive efficiency, and strengthens the conversations that build patient trust. We’re proud to partner with GEDC as they expand an integrated platform that empowers clinicians and makes patient communication clearer across their network.”

By providing AI-supported findings and patient-friendly visualizations, GEDC aims to help more patients understand recommended care and feel confident moving forward.

“Our focus is to scale patient-first care in a way that supports our clinicians and strengthens trust at every visit,” said Dr. Jessica Buehler, DDS, President and Chief Clinical Officer of Great Expressions Dental Centers. “VideaAI helps our teams deliver more consistent care and communicate findings more clearly so patients better understand recommended treatment. By investing in an integrated platform rather than disconnected point solutions, we can reduce friction for clinicians and staff while continuing to expand access to high-quality care across our network.”

As DSOs face flat reimbursements, rising costs, and the need to invest carefully in innovation, GEDC’s approach reflects a focus on solutions that can scale without increasing operational burden. In addition to supporting clinical teams, the partnership is intended to reduce friction across the broader care ecosystem, including clearer communication and more streamlined interactions with payers.

GEDC joins a rapidly expanding group of DSOs using VideaAI to support scalable growth, improve patient education, and reduce operational burden. VideaHealth continues to help large dental organizations strengthen diagnostic reliability and support clinician-led care across complex, multi-practice environments.

Today, VideaAI is deployed across DSOs representing more than 80% of the 10 largest dental networks in North America.

About VideaHealth

VideaHealth is transforming dentistry with AI-powered solutions that help practices elevate care standards, improve productivity, and drive real business value. VideaAI, a comprehensive Dental AI Assistant, supports every aspect of dental care, from diagnostics and workflows to analytics and revenue optimization. Used by over 90,000 clinicians across more than 60 leading DSOs, VideaHealth’s FDA-cleared AI analyzes over 500 million X-rays annually, delivering trusted insights that power consistent, high-quality care. Headquartered in Boston and backed by leading investors, VideaHealth is advancing the future of dental care through responsible and real-world AI. Learn more at videa.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Great Expressions Dental Centers

For over 45 years, Great Expressions Dental Centers has been a leader in preventative dental care, orthodontics and specialty care with dental offices in nine states. Great Expressions is consistently recognized for contributions to improving oral health through quality and safety initiatives, affordable dental care services, patient convenience, research and more. For more information, please visit www.greatexpressions.com.