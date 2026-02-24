Andersen Consulting Expands Capabilities with Assure Consulting

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting strengthens its platform with addition of collaborating firm Assure Consulting, a Germany-based management consulting firm specializing in project management and project portfolio management.

Founded in 2003, Assure Consulting supports organizations in successfully delivering complex projects and transformations. The firm helps clients establish and operate Project Management Offices (PMOs), strengthen governance and portfolio management, and apply classical, agile, or hybrid project management approaches tailored to their needs. Assure Consulting also provides hands-on support for large-scale system and process rollouts, integrated change management for organizational and cultural transformation, and coaching and training programs aligned with internationally recognized project management standards to build sustainable capabilities within client organizations.

“This collaboration allows us to scale our project-delivery expertise and agile transformation capabilities for clients who face increasingly complex change,” said Christian Rawcliffe, managing director of Assure Consulting. “Together, we will help organizations not only plan better, but execute more reliably, embedding change in culture so it lasts beyond the project lifecycle.”

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen added, “Assure Consulting brings a unique combination of deep project execution discipline, cultural insight, and adaptability — all of which are essential in today’s rapidly shifting business environment. Through this collaboration, we enhance our ability to deliver end-to-end transformation: from strategy and digital enablement to the operational execution that turns plans into results.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.