The Trade Desk Introduces the Ventura Ecosystem to Advance the Future of CTV Advertising; V and Nexxen Join as the First Collaborators

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, The Trade Desk’s Ventura, the platform built for a fairer and more transparent streaming ecosystem, takes the next step in its vision to optimize programmatic advertising in connected TV (CTV) with the launch of the Ventura Ecosystem. The Ventura Ecosystem is an industry collaboration that brings global TV operating systems and streaming platforms together to create a more transparent and revenue‑optimized marketplace, so the industry can continue to grow and thrive. Through the Ventura Ecosystem, participants can leverage Ventura’s monetization toolset to help unlock more revenue opportunities and realize the full value of CTV advertising. V (previously VIDAA TV OS) powers more than 50 million connected devices worldwide, and Nexxen, a global unified advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, are the first companies to join the Ventura Ecosystem.

“While media consolidation may receive the attention, streaming’s future depends on something else: a healthy ecosystem with fair platforms and advertising that works,” said Matthew Henick, SVP, Consumer Products, The Trade Desk. “Most TV operating systems today are owned by companies that are focused on their own agendas, rather than strengthening the broader marketplace and creating winning opportunities for everyone. The Ventura Ecosystem is different; we’re building it together with contributors, like V and Nexxen, to create an open marketplace centered around collaboration and delivering value to all Ventura Ecosystem participants.”

V and Nexxen Join the Ventura Ecosystem

Beginning today, TV operating system V and global advertising technology platform, Nexxen, have signed on as the first Ventura Ecosystem collaborators.

Last year, Nexxen introduced the ability to programmatically activate premium native smart TV advertising through a strategic multiyear agreement with the V operating system across many OEM’s, inclusive of Hisense and Toshiba televisions. Now, programmatic access to that CTV inventory is also available through Nexxen, with plans to be powered by the Ventura Ecosystem.

“When I met with The Trade Desk, I realized we share a similar vision: offer advertisers and industry partners a more open and equitable OS and advertising supply chain. That’s the promise of V as an independent TV OS. This is the beginning of a great journey for V, Nexxen and The Trade Desk’s Ventura,” said Guy Edri, CEO, V.

“With last year’s launch of programmatic activation capabilities in our growing CTV OEM marketplace, led by V (previously VIDAA), Nexxen has assumed a leadership role in an industry that historically lacked standardization, transparency and efficiency. Leveraging our full-stack ad tech platform, we are innovating in ways that enable CTV OEMs to monetize their inventory, and buyers to seamlessly reach highly engaged audiences at moments of key decision-making,” said Ofer Druker, CEO, Nexxen. “In aligning with The Trade Desk’s Ventura, we are intentionally and broadly opening the opportunity. Our agreement represents the next major step in evolving the ways CTV is bought for the better.”

Lightweight Integration to Help Maximize Impact

Integration with the Ventura Ecosystem is simple. The Ventura monetization engine can be activated with minimal effort to unlock revenue quickly, while participating operating systems maintain control of their brand, system, and user experience. Through collaboration and development of industry standards, the intent is for Ecosystem contributors to gain access to increased programmatic demand, better CPMs, and stronger fill rates through seamless access to The Trade Desk’s ad tech solutions, including:

OpenPath : Offers a simplified, direct connection between ad buyers and sellers

: Offers a simplified, direct connection between ad buyers and sellers Unified ID 2.0/EUID: Identity solution that enables holistic targeting and measurement in a privacy-conscious way

Identity solution that enables holistic targeting and measurement in a privacy-conscious way OpenAds : Designed to increase fairness, transparency, and trust in the supply chain

: Designed to increase fairness, transparency, and trust in the supply chain OpenPass: A single sign-on solution that offers a more personalized user and advertising experience

Ventura is building a future of CTV advertising where value and revenue can flow to those building the TV experience, and where viewers can enjoy a better streaming experience. More partners are expected to join the Ventura Ecosystem soon, further expanding its reach and impact.

About Ventura

The Trade Desk’s Ventura is a streaming platform designed to drive a fairer and more transparent streaming ecosystem for OEMs, advertisers, and media publishers. Ventura helps unlock new revenue streams for OEMs, optimize advertising impact for brands, and helps fund the next generation of great shows, movies, and news. Above all, it places the viewer at the center, ensuring a seamless and captivating journey that sets a new standard for the future of television.

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com.

About V

Launched in 2014, VIDAA is a global leader in smart TV platforms, offering cutting-edge technology and user-friendly experiences. With more than 400 brand partners and over 50 million connected devices worldwide, VIDAA provides viewers with access to a broad range of global and local content, with a focus on ease of use, speed, and security. VIDAA’s platform is known for its seamless integration of apps, streaming services, and live TV, delivering an all-in-one entertainment hub to millions of homes.

