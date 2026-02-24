Symetra Enhances Fixed Indexed Annuities, Introduces New Franklin Large Cap Value 15% ER Index

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symetra Life Insurance Company announced several new enhancements to its suite of fixed indexed annuities, including new crediting strategies, improved certainty and flexibility, and the addition of the Franklin Large Cap Value 15% ER Index.

Symetra Edge Elite, Symetra Edge Frontier and Symetra Edge Revolution are single-premium fixed indexed annuities (FIAs) that provide growth potential based on performance of market indexes. With the option to allocate across different indexed account options, each with multiple crediting options, they offer clients various crediting methods while maintaining principal protection.

“Symetra has consistently focused on building annuity products that provide diversification opportunities in a variety of economic environments. Our latest FIA enhancements reflect our commitment to offer financial professionals and their clients options that are designed to add value and fit customer retirement needs and goals regardless of market conditions,” said Kevin Rabin, Symetra SVP, Retirement Products.

“We’re excited to partner with Symetra to deliver a truly innovative index solution,” commented Colleen Tycz, Head of Strategic Accounts & Insurance Distribution at Franklin Templeton. “This launch brings the benefits of Franklin Templeton’s active ETF expertise into a risk-managed index framework, expanding how and where consumers can follow our investment capabilities.”

Key enhancements include:

Additional diversification opportunities — Exclusive to Symetra, the new Franklin Large Cap Value 15% ER Index delivers a disciplined approach to value investing, designed specifically for fixed indexed annuities. This index utilizes the actively managed Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) for equity exposure and applies a 15% annual volatility target to balance long-term growth potential with daily risk control.

— Exclusive to Symetra, the new Franklin Large Cap Value 15% ER Index delivers a disciplined approach to value investing, designed specifically for fixed indexed annuities. This index utilizes the actively managed Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) for equity exposure and applies a 15% annual volatility target to balance long-term growth potential with daily risk control. New trigger accounts — The JPMorgan Efficiente® 5 Index is now available utilizing a trigger strategy, meaning that any positive return in the index results will be credited at the stated trigger rate at the end of the interest term. All four indexes within Symetra’s suite of fixed indexed annuities – including the Nasdaq 100® Index and S&P 500® Index — now offer a trigger crediting method.

— The JPMorgan Efficiente® 5 Index is now available utilizing a trigger strategy, meaning that any positive return in the index results will be credited at the stated trigger rate at the end of the interest term. All four indexes within Symetra’s suite of fixed indexed annuities – including the Nasdaq 100® Index and S&P 500® Index — now offer a trigger crediting method. Improved certainty and flexibility — Clients can access up to 15% of their contract value each contract year without withdrawal charges and now can choose to auto-rebalance their accounts to a given allocation on each contract anniversary.

To learn more about the latest enhancements to the Symetra Edge suite of fixed indexed annuities, visit www.symetra.com/ProtectedGrowth or view the resources below:

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

Annuities are issued by Symetra Life Insurance Company, 777 108th Avenue NE, Suite 1200, Bellevue, WA 98004, and are not available in all U.S. states or any U.S. territory.

Symetra Edge Elite, Edge Frontier and Edge Revolution are individual single-premium fixed indexed deferred annuities. Contract form number is ICC19_RC1 in most states.

Annuity contracts have terms and limitations for keeping them in force. Contact your financial professional or insurance producer for complete details.

Guarantees and benefits are subject to the claims-paying ability of the issuing life insurance company.

Except for the JPMorgan ETF Efficiente® 5 Index and Franklin Large Cap ValueSM 15% ER Index, the performance of an index does not include the payment or reinvestment of dividends in the calculation of its performance.

It is not possible to invest in an index.

Symetra reserves the right to add, remove or replace indexes or crediting methods subject to applicable regulatory approval. If any index is discontinued or if the calculation of any index is changed substantially, Symetra reserves the right to substitute a comparable index.

Indexed Account availability may vary by Distributor. Additional Indexed Account options may be available at the end of the interest term. Please consult with your financial professional for more information.

Index disclosures:

The JPMorgan ETF Efficiente® 5 Index (“JPMorgan Index”) has been licensed to Symetra Life Insurance Company (the “Licensee”) for the Licensee's benefit. Neither the Licensee nor Symetra Edge Revolution (individually, the “Product”) is sponsored, operated, endorsed, recommended, sold or promoted by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (“JPMS”) or any of its affiliates (together and individually, “JPMorgan”). JPMorgan makes no representation and gives no warranty, express or implied, to contract owners in or those otherwise taking exposure to the Product. Such persons should seek appropriate professional advice before making any investment. The JPMorgan Index has been designed and is compiled, calculated, maintained and sponsored by JPMS without regard to the Licensee, the Product or any contract owner. JPMorgan is under no obligation to continue compiling, calculating, maintaining or sponsoring the JPMorgan Index. JPMorgan may independently issue or sponsor other indices or products that are similar to and may compete with the JPMorgan Index and the Product. JPMorgan may also transact in assets referenced in the JPMorgan Index (or in financial instruments such as derivatives that reference those assets). These activities could have a positive or negative effect on the value of the JPMorgan Index and the Product.

Nasdaq® , Nasdaq-100® , Nasdaq-100 Index® , are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by Symetra Life Insurance Company. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

The S&P 500® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”) and has been licensed for use by Symetra Life Insurance Company (“Symetra”). S&P® , S&P 500® , US 500, The 500, iBoxx® , iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Symetra. Symetra's products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500® Index.

The Franklin Large Cap Value 15% ER IndexSM is owned by Franklin Templeton. References below to “Index” apply to Franklin Large Cap Value 15% ER IndexSM and references below to “Licensor” apply to Franklin Templeton.

Licensor has licensed the Index to Symetra Life Insurance Company to be used as a component of certain annuity products (the “Products”). The Index may be calculated by a third party or contain third-party data; each third-party provider and Licensor are collectively “Licensor Parties”. The Products are not sponsored, operated, endorsed, sold or promoted by Licensor Parties. The Index, the proprietary data therein, and related trademarks, are intellectual property licensed from Licensor, and may not be copied, used, or distributed without Licensor's prior written approval. The Products have not been passed on as to their legality or suitability, and are not regulated, issued, endorsed, sold, guaranteed, or promoted by Licensor Parties. Licensor Parties make no express or implied warranties, and hereby expressly disclaim all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose with respect to the Index or any data included therein. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall Licensor Parties have any liability for any special, punitive, indirect, or consequential damages (including lost profits), even if notified of the possibility of such damages.