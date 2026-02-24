-

Secure Properties Completes 9-Property Main Street Auto Sale-Leaseback in Follow-On Transaction

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secure Properties (“Secure”), a national investor focused on mission-critical net-lease real estate, announced today the completion of a 9-property sale-leaseback portfolio with Main Street Auto, representing a follow-on transaction to additional portfolios Secure completed with the operator in 2024 and 2025.

The transaction was executed in multiple tranches, structured specifically to align with Main Street Auto’s ongoing M&A activity, and highlights Secure’s ability to provide flexible, programmatic capital solutions to growing multi-site operators.

The properties serve as essential operating locations for Main Street Auto and are subject to new long-term net leases. The portfolio spans several attractive U.S. markets and further expands Secure’s exposure to the automotive services sector, a core focus area for the firm.

“This latest transaction marks our third closing with Main Street Auto, and it reflects how we support operators as they scale over time with a reliable real estate partner,” said Kevin Ross, Principal at Secure Properties. “As Main Street Auto actively expands through acquisitions, we structured the transaction to close in tranches aligned with their M&A execution. This flexibility allows operators to monetize real estate without slowing growth, while enabling Secure Properties to build repeat, portfolio-level relationships with high-quality platforms.”

About Main Street Auto

Main Street Auto is a growing automotive services platform focused on high-quality service locations in strong local markets. The company continues to expand through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

About Secure Properties

Secure Properties is a real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and managing high-quality assets through a range of institutional, joint venture, and private capital structures. With a growing national footprint, Secure Properties leverages deep market expertise, long-standing relationships, and flexible capital solutions to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for its partners.

