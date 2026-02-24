AXL, PUSH Media launch STRATIS, an agentic AI solution that sets a new standard for marketing intelligence and operations

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AXL, a Canadian venture studio transforming world-class applied AI research into high-growth companies, has partnered with PUSH Media, an independent marketing and media agency at the intersection of creativity, data, and AI.

Together, AXL and PUSH are launching STRATIS, an agentic AI operating system for marketing intelligence and operations. It is designed to help marketers and brand operators turn fragmented signals and data into actionable insights and faster execution.

STRATIS is built for marketing teams managing complex, multi-channel programs, bringing paid, owned, and earned performance into a unified mission control view. As an agentic AI system, the platform continuously sees, senses, reasons, and responds to changes in campaign performance, creative effectiveness, audience behaviour, competitive activity, and market and news signals. It leverages its real-time intelligence-gathering capabilities to provide transparent, data-driven recommendations that require human approval before execution.

The platform combines applied AI research and technical expertise from AXL, which has some of the world’s leading AI researchers, with continuous testing by experienced marketing and media executives to ensure it is grounded in real-world workflows and delivers recommendations that teams can trust and run at scale.

How can marketers solve scattered data and move fast with AI?

Marketing teams are flooded with dashboards, point tools, and channel-level insights that often live in silos. More than half (53%) of marketers in North America said data analysis and insights are the top bottleneck that slows down marketing cycles, spending 24% of their data-related time collecting information and 22% on analyzing it.

STRATIS is designed to pull these fragmented inputs into a single environment, surface what matters in real time, and translate signals into clear recommended actions that it will execute quickly across channels as soon as it is approved. The result is an adaptive, cross-channel marketing system that continuously recalibrates budget, creative, and channel mix in response to live market conditions.

“PUSH understands the day-to-day realities of modern marketing operations, where teams are expected to move faster than most existing tools and reporting cycles allow,” said Daniel Wigdor, Co-Founder and CEO of AXL. “We are excited to partner with PUSH because they bring deep operator insight and a clear view of where AI can drive practical outcomes. STRATIS reflects our shared focus on developing human-centric systems that increase decision velocity without sacrificing accountability.”

Human-governed intelligence for agencies and mid-market brands

In marketing, recommendations from agentic AI platforms can move real budget dollars, shift investments across multi-channel campaigns, and change what customers could see. That is why STRATIS is human-governed by design. Nothing is executed unless a marketer explicitly approves it, with clear visibility into what will change and why.

Every recommendation requires explicit approval, and decisions are tracked through logging designed to create institutional memory over time. STRATIS can execute approved updates in-platform, including budget reallocations, bid adjustments, channel mix changes, and creative updates, with human-in-the-loop controls and rollback options. The platform stores data in a clean-room environment per brand, with no cross-sharing.

“Our goal is not to add another AI layer of generic AI outputs, but to build an operating system that helps marketing teams gain a holistic, real-time view of their operations, providing them with smart insights that shorten the time to execution and growth,” said Kyle Verge, CEO of PUSH Media. “STRATIS represents the new frontier of agentic AI in marketing, and we’re proud to work with AXL, which brings a high calibre of applied AI research talent and venture-building discipline, to move the industry forward with innovation.”

The launch of STRATIS builds on PUSH’s innovative approach to marketing and media, supported by its expanding North American client base and its proprietary PUSHTech™ platform, a suite of over 20 integrated tools that power campaign intelligence, media optimization, and real-time performance insights for brands including Miele, Vans®, Amy’s Kitchen, Falken Tires, Clover Leaf and Bumble Bee Seafoods, and Choice Hotels.

The pilot program for STRATIS is expected to begin on April 1, 2026. Marketing teams can gain early access to the platform by joining the waitlist at www.stratis.technology.

About AXL

AXL is a Canadian venture studio transforming world-class research into high-growth companies that shape the future of applied AI. Led by seasoned tech entrepreneurs and applied AI experts, AXL’s mission is to ensure Canada’s top breakthroughs are built and scaled at home. By connecting academia with real market demand and full-stack venture creation, AXL helps Canada move from invention to impact, anchoring talent, intellectual property, and long-term economic value within the country. For more information, visit axl.vc and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About PUSH Media

PUSH Media is a leading independent North American marketing agency built to help ambitious brands grow in increasingly complex markets. With offices across Canada and the United States, PUSH combines senior-led strategy, culture-first creative, and performance-driven media approach to actively manage campaigns across both U.S. and Canadian markets with ZeroWaste™. PUSH works with national and global brands across retail, food, travel, technology, and consumer categories, partnering at the intersection of brand, culture, and measurable business impact. The company is 50% female, 50% visible minority, and LGBTQIA2S+ owned.

Visit www.PUSH.agency.