7-Eleven Philippines Taps NCR Voyix for 4,500-Store POS and Commerce Platform Transformation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX), a platform‑powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining, today announced a new customer win with 7‑Eleven Philippines. The Philippines' #1 convenience retail giant has selected Voyix POS delivered on the Voyix Commerce Platform to upgrade store technology and improve the shopper experience across more than 4,500 locations. This marks the first engagement between the two companies.

Share

7‑Eleven Philippines initiated a company-wide effort to simplify in‑store workflows, reduce manual tasks and introduce new customer experiences at scale. Following an evaluation of available solutions, the retailer chose NCR Voyix for the flexibility of its platform, its ability to manage updates and innovation across thousands of sites and its track record supporting high‑volume retail environments. The platform provides a unified foundation for core store operations, enabling consistent software delivery across locations, greater operational resilience and the ability to activate new capabilities, including integrations with loyalty, mobile and payments, as customer expectations evolve.

In addition to implementing Voyix POS on the Voyix Commerce Platform, 7‑Eleven Philippines has also engaged the Company for both Professional and Managed Services, further strengthening its ability to streamline operations and support continued innovation across its nationwide network of more than 4,500 stores. By adopting the Voyix Commerce Platform, 7‑Eleven Philippines establishes a flexible foundation to add new services and insights over time, supporting continuous improvement in both store performance and the shopper experience.

“Improving store operations, enhancing deployment efficiency and strengthening security and compliance are critical priorities for our business,” said Richard Lee, President, 7‑Eleven Philippines. “NCR Voyix demonstrated a strong understanding of our needs and how its platform can help us introduce improvements at scale and serve customers better across our network.”

“We are thrilled to welcome 7‑Eleven Philippines as a new customer,” said Nick East, chief product officer, NCR Voyix. “At this scale, retailers need a platform that helps them move faster with confidence, rolling out new capabilities predictably, keeping operations resilient and continually improving the experiences their customers deliver to shoppers. That is exactly what Voyix POS and the Voyix Commerce Platform are designed to enable.”

A pilot is planned for the fourth quarter of 2026, followed by a broader rollout in 2027. For more information about the Voyix Commerce Platform, visit ncrvoyix.com.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a global platform-powered leader in unified commerce for shopping and dining. Combining a flexible, intelligent platform with end-to-end payments capabilities and services developed through its deep industry experience, NCR Voyix empowers retailers and restaurants to accelerate new possibilities for their operations, experiences and business outcomes. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and serves customers in more than 35 countries worldwide.

About 7-Eleven Philippines

From its modest beginnings in 1984, 7-Eleven Philippines, or Philippine Seven Corporation (PSC), has grown into a nationwide icon, a leader in convenience retail, consistently delivering reliable service and staying true to its mission of providing modern convenience to its customers. Today, PSC has expanded its footprint to over 4,500 stores across the Philippines, a remarkable achievement that is a testament to the brand’s deep-rooted connection with Filipino consumers.