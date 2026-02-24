Qencode Joins Alliance for Open Media to help Drive Open Video Innovation

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that Qencode, a leading provider of video encoding, streaming and storage solutions, has joined the organization at the Promoter level. Qencode brings extensive video technology knowledge and hands-on experience to the Video Codec Working Group, the organization responsible for AV1 and AV2 advancements.

Founded on the belief that world-class video technology should be accessible to companies of every size, Qencode provides transcoding, live streaming, video and image storage and management, and beyond. By joining AOMedia, Qencode deepens its commitment to an open, interoperable ecosystem where barriers to building exceptional video experiences continue to fall, and where companies of any size can innovate and thrive.

“We are excited to join AOMedia and contribute a production-driven perspective, particularly around practical AV1 adoption, real-world interoperability, and guidance that helps make deployment simpler for developers,” said Murad Mordukhay, Founder and CEO, Qencode. “We look forward to collaborating with AOMedia’s diverse membership to help further advance video codec technology. Our vision is a world where it’s simple for anyone to turn their idea into the next great video platform, and we believe open standards are one of the most powerful ways to make that a reality.”

AV1 is an open video codec designed to provide high-quality video compression with greater efficiency than previous codecs. It enables high-quality video while reducing streaming and storage costs, offering significant reductions in file sizes without compromising quality. The codec is optimized for high-resolution content such as 4K and 8K video and supports modern technologies like adaptive streaming and HDR content. AV2, the next-generation video coding spec built on the foundation of AV1, is now available in draft release, with full release expected later this year.

“AOMedia is pleased to welcome Qencode as a new member, and we look forward to seeing the group contribute deep video streaming and storage expertise to the Video Codec Working Group,” said Dr. Pierre-Anthony Lemieux, Executive Director, AOMedia. “With AV1 reaching critical mass and AV2 nearing completion, we are at an exciting moment for video codec evolution. Members like Qencode help us bring next-generation media experiences to more people, faster.”

About Qencode:

Founded in 2017, Qencode delivers intelligent video infrastructure for modern platforms. We provide smart, API-first video workflows for high-efficiency transcoding and AI-powered optimization, enabling development teams to build and scale high-quality video without operational complexity. Qencode supports next-generation formats including AV1 and is optimized for internet delivery across devices, bandwidth conditions, and global audiences. Our mission is to make world-class video technology accessible to every team building the future of video. Our vision is a world where it’s simple for anyone to turn their idea into the next great video platform. Visit www.qencode.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @Qencode.

About the Alliance for Open Media

Launched in 2015, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) was formed to define and develop technologies to address marketplace demand for open standards for media compression and delivery. Founding Members include Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, Huawei, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics and Tencent. AOMedia’s open-source, royalty-free video codec AV1 is a significant milestone in the ability to deliver a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Visit www.aomedia.org or follow AOMedia on LinkedIn.