LECIP INC. Secures Contract With Spokane Transit Authority to Provide Cutting-edge Farebox Solution

BENSENVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LECIP INC., a consolidated subsidiary of LECIP Holding Corporation (TOKYO:7213), is pleased to announce a contract award with Spokane Transit Authority (STA) for the deployment of fare collection systems and associated services.

The base project contract sums up to approximately $3.7 Million USD. The contract includes the delivery of the LF-7000 Fareboxes, Vaulting Equipment, and cloud-based Centralized Back Office system with five years of maintenance and operational support. System deployment and go-live is anticipated by 2026 with a 3-month Revenue Service Test period. This order represents LECIP's ninth fare collection system contract in the United States.

Order Details:

LECIP has received an order for a fare collection system from STA, which manages Spokane, Washington’s public transportation as well as the greater region of Spokane County. LECIP will supply an end-to-end farebox system for cash collection, consisting of 189 bus fareboxes (including spares), garage devices and a back-office system. The system incorporates a card-based access control system, enhancing revenue security. The back-office system will be hosted on a public cloud service, managed by LECIP. STA operates 52 fixed-bus routes with a fleet size of approximately 180 buses, transporting 10 million passengers annually (2024).

About LECIP

LECIP is a leading company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment. Incorporated in 1953, LECIP provides Automated Fare Collection system, including smart card reader, farebox, and ticket issuer, as well as LED lighting and LCDs for public transport. The LECIP Group is owned by a holding company, LECIP Holdings Corporation. For more information about LECIP products and systems, please visit http://www.lecip.com