PCA Global Ventures Partners with Wilmington University to Launch Company-Wide AI Training Program

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCA Global Ventures, a global leader in compassionate customer care and specialized debt recovery collection solutions, today announced a new partnership with Wilmington University to deliver a comprehensive, company-wide artificial intelligence training program. The initiative represents PCA Global Ventures’ first education collaboration with a local university and underscores the company’s continued investment in workforce development, innovation, and community engagement.

Developed in partnership with Wilmington University’s College of Professional and Continuing Education, the course will bring together colleagues from across PCA Global Ventures, translating hands-on learning into practical insight through real-world case studies that reflect the breadth of the business. The program is designed to help teams apply AI tools within their day-to-day workflows, improving efficiency, decision-making, and cross-functional collaboration.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in our people and preparing them for the future of work,” said Adam Cohen, Chairman and CEO of PCA Global Ventures. “By offering AI education across departments, we are closing skills gaps, fostering collaboration, and ensuring our people are equipped to responsibly and effectively enhance their careers while using emerging technologies in ways that benefit our clients and our business.”

The program also reinforces PCA Global Ventures’ dedication to supporting local education partners and building long-term talent pipelines within the communities it serves.

“At Wilmington University, we’re committed to academic quality that connects to the real world,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Denise Wells. “We’re excited to partner with PCA Global Ventures on a program that takes a thoughtful, practical approach. It gives learners a strong foundation to use AI tools wisely and responsibly, and apply them in ways that support their day-to-day professional responsibilities.”

By launching a unified AI learning experience across its organization, PCA Global Ventures is setting a new standard for responsible AI adoption, workforce upskilling, and community-focused innovation.

About PCA Global Ventures:

PCA Global Ventures is the parent company of the Phillips & Cohen Associates, Ardent Credit Services, Invenio Financial, and The Estate Registry brands. For nearly three decades, these companies have specialized in compassionate deceased account care, compliant recovery services, technology-driven debt settlement solutions, and strategic acquisitions. By combining regulatory expertise with empathy-driven engagement, the group protects client reputations while delivering respectful outcomes for consumers. Additionally, as pioneers in estate management services, their cloud-based tools simplify intergenerational estate management for executors and beneficiaries. With a long-standing reputation for empathetic and innovative programs, PCA Global Ventures provides the structure, leadership, and operational efficiency to support long-term growth and scalability across its family of brands.