Citcon Collaborates with Visa Direct to Expand Money Movement Capabilities Across Supported Markets

SAN FRANCISCO & PASADENA, Calif. & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citcon, a leading global merchant payments provider, announced a collaboration with Visa Direct to expand money movement capabilities across select markets. The collaboration helps extend access to push payment capabilities across both U.S. domestic and cross-border corridors.

Powering global pay-ins and payouts across 100+ methods. Share

Through this integration, Citcon will be able to push payment capabilities through Visa Direct to eligible cards – as well as to accounts and wallets reachable through local payment networks in supported markets. These capabilities can help enable greater flexibility for a range of modern payout use cases.

Citcon plans to make these capabilities available to its network of 3,000+ merchants, helping support use cases such as marketplace payouts, platform disbursements, cross-border settlement, customer refunds, and other payout flows that benefit from increased flexibility.

For Citcon, the launch represents a major milestone in advancing its mission to simplify cross-border commerce for merchants worldwide.

“When we started Citcon 10 years ago, our vision was to help merchants accept payments and pay out across borders as easily as running their business in their hometown,” said Wei Jiang, Co-Founder and President, Citcon. “This is a major launch for us in support of that mission. By integrating Visa Direct’s push payment capabilities across cards, bank accounts, and wallets, we’re empowering our merchants with faster payouts, improved settlement experiences, and new flexibility across both U.S. domestic and international corridors.”

With Visa Direct integrated into Citcon’s platform for eligible endpoints globally, merchants can begin leveraging these capabilities to help reduce friction in payout flows and unlock opportunities in supported international markets.

“Visa Direct is built to connect and orchestrate money movement across cards, accounts, and wallets at global scale,” said Vira Platonova, Global Head of Visa Direct, Visa. “Citcon’s integration shows how partners are putting that connectivity to work to deliver faster, more flexible payout experiences in supported markets.”

About Citcon

Citcon is a global merchant payments provider delivering integrated payment solutions that help merchants scale across channels and markets, enabling seamless payment experiences for consumers worldwide.