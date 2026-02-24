Hebbia Partners with Fitch Solutions on Credit Market Intelligence

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hebbia, the leading AI platform for finance, and Fitch Solutions, a leading global provider of insights, data, and analytics, today announced a partnership to make Fitch’s insights, research, credit ratings and market commentary available on Hebbia’s AI-native platform.

This will benefit Hebbia customers by providing seamless access to Fitch’s credit market intelligence, helping them to make more informed, faster decisions in areas such as due diligence on deals, covenant reviews and investment portfolio monitoring, all without the need to switch between tools or manually stitch together information from multiple data sources.

Hebbia customers can cross-reference Fitch’s ratings, issuer research, and covenant commentary against Virtual Data Room content and management presentations within a single workflow. In a first phase they will gain direct access to:

LevFin Insights (LFI) News: real-time coverage of leveraged finance markets.

Fitch Credit Research and Ratings: independent credit opinions and issuer analysis across sectors and instruments.

CreditSights Research: un-biased global credit research, market commentary, and actionable insights. Additional Fitch Solutions datasets and research —including Covenant Review, Bixby Financials, Sustainable Fitch, and BMI—will follow in a later phase, expanding the depth and range of insights available within Hebbia’s AI‑native platform.

“Investors and bankers are tasked with moving quickly on complex, information-scarce deals,” said Danny Wheller, VP of Business Strategy & Growth. “By embedding Fitch’s credit intelligence directly into Hebbia, we’re giving our customers more data insights from a leader in the industry so they can make more informed investment decisions.”

“Fitch Solutions’ credit intelligence is foundational to financial institutions. By integrating with Hebbia, we’re putting our trusted data, research and credit opinions directly into the AI workflows and deal materials their customers use— helping them underwrite faster, surface risk earlier, and make higher-quality decisions,” said Christopher Sparke, Chief Commercial Officer, Fitch Solutions.

“As clients increasingly use tools like AI to accelerate research and analysis, it’s essential that our trusted data and intelligence are available wherever and however they choose to consume it. This partnership with Hebbia is another step in expanding access to our content through modern delivery channels—helping professionals improve both the speed and rigour of decision-making,” concluded Sparke.

About Hebbia:

Hebbia is the leading AI platform for finance. Founded in 2020 by George Sivulka, Hebbia is a generative AI company backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Peter Thiel, and Index Ventures. Investment banks and over 40% of the largest asset managers by AUM use Hebbia at every stage of the investment and deal-making process. Users can instantly surface insights over filings, research, and millions of internal documents, enabling citation-backed research, AI-driven document, powerpoint, and spreadsheet generation, and AI driven origination, screening, and diligence. Learn more at hebbia.com.

About Fitch Solutions:

Fitch Solutions, a leading provider of insights, data and analytics, aims to inform investment strategies, strengthen risk management capabilities, and help identify strategic opportunities. Its analysts, lawyers, journalists and economists offer in-depth views on credit markets/risk and individual credits, ESG, developed and emerging markets, and industry sectors. Fitch Solutions is part of Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in 30 countries. Fitch Group is owned by Hearst. Further information: fitchsolutions.com.