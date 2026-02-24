Generational Group Advises Greenville Scale Company, Inc. in its Sale to Michelli Weighing & Measurement, a Portfolio Company of Summit Park LLC

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of Greenville Scale Company, Inc. to Michelli Weighing & Measurement, a portfolio company of Summit Park LLC. The acquisition closed February 9, 2026.

Based in Taylors, South Carolina, Greenville Scale Company, Inc. is a well‑established provider of scale and weighing equipment sales, service, installation, and certified calibration throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company supports a wide range of industrial, commercial, and precision weighing systems from leading manufacturers and offers preventive maintenance, repair, custom software solutions, rentals, and 24/7 emergency support tailored to customer needs. Its team of licensed, factory‑trained technicians focuses on accuracy, quality, and safety to help clients optimize their weighing operations and maintain regulatory compliance.

Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Michelli Weighing & Measurement is a family-owned provider of precision weighing and measurement equipment, services, and solutions. The company supplies and supports a wide range of scales and measurement instruments, and offers calibration, preventative maintenance, repair, installation, and custom weighing system development to help customers improve efficiency and ensure accuracy. Michelli’s team of product specialists and service technicians works across multiple states to match customers with the right equipment and maintain it to high-quality standards.

Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, Summit Park LLC is a private investment firm that partners with founders and management teams to support long-term growth and value creation. The firm focuses on established, profitable businesses and takes a collaborative, hands-on approach to help companies scale, navigate transitions, and pursue strategic opportunities. Summit Park emphasizes alignment around a shared vision and works closely with leadership teams to build durable, market-leading organizations.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A, Eastern Region – David Fergusson, and his team led by Generational Affiliate, Gene Gall, with the support of Senior Vice President, M&A, Emil Nirkis successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, DeWayne Nelon and Senior M&A Advisor, Rick Nichols established the initial relationship with Greenville Scale Company, Inc. Additionally, Greenville Scale Company, Inc. received a strategic growth plan from Generational Growth Advisors.

“We’re excited to welcome Greenville Scale Company to the Michelli Weighing & Measurement family,” said Bobby Feigler, CEO of Michelli. “Greenville Scale has built an outstanding reputation in our industry. Their commitment to service and to their customers’ success closely mirrors our own. This merger strengthens our ability to support customers across the Southeast while preserving the invaluable local expertise that the GSC team has cultivated over the years.”

“We’re excited to join the Michelli family and combine our strengths,” said Bert Baxter, General Manager, Greenville Scale Company. “We’ve spent over 90 years building strong relationships with our customers and a reputation for quality service. Joining Michelli allows us to preserve that legacy while gaining access to expanded resources and expertise that will benefit both our employees and our customers.”

“This acquisition is a strong strategic fit for Michelli. Greenville Scale expands our footprint in key Southeast markets while reinforcing our long-term vision of building a best-in-class measurement organization with a nationwide footprint to support our customers,” added Drew Gilbert, Partner, Summit Park.

Ryan Binkley, CEO of Generational Group, stated, “This transaction reflects our commitment to building strong, value driven partnerships. By bringing stakeholders together around a shared vision, it strengthens the organization’s capacity to grow, adapt, and thrive for years to come.”

