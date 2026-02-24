Story Health by Innovaccer Partners with Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute To Launch Virtual Heart Failure Management Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI company, today announced a strategic partnership with Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute’s Center for Healthcare Delivery Innovation to expand access to guideline-directed heart failure management across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. By using Story Health, Innovaccer’s virtual specialty care and patient monitoring platform, Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute will extend continuous Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy (GDMT) optimization into patients’ homes, making specialty cardiology care more accessible and more responsive than traditional clinic-based models.

Allina Health has operated a highly effective GDMT clinic focused on optimizing medication regimens for heart failure patients, improving outcomes for those able to attend regular in-person visits. However, many patients across the region face geographic, transportation, or scheduling challenges that limit their ability to participate in traditional clinic programs. Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute’s Center for Healthcare Delivery Innovation uses advanced analytics to develop and create new programs and develop strategic partnerships to transform care. With the deployment of Story Health, Allina Health can bring its specialized model of care directly into patients’ daily routines. This reduces barriers to participation and enables continuous care instead of episodic intervention.

The partnership addresses long-standing challenges in chronic cardiovascular management. Health systems across the country struggle to deliver timely, guideline-directed treatment adjustments because of infrequent visits, fragmented data, and heavy manual workflows. These gaps often contribute to avoidable hospitalizations, prolonged periods where patients remain out of goal and increased clinical burden.

Story Health’s specialty delivery platform integrates data from remote patient monitoring devices, automated clinical workflows, and EHR-embedded decision support into a single, seamless experience. The technology detects early signs that a patient may need care intensity adjustment, enabling timely intervention by initiating structured medication workflows, guiding clinicians through safe titration, and keeping patients engaged through simple text-based check-ins. At Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute, Story Health health coaches will work closely with cardiology teams to support medication adjustments, track adherence, elevate symptom concerns in real time, and help patients stay on track throughout their care journey. Together Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute’s Center for Healthcare Delivery Innovation and Story Health will be able to capture and analyze data to improve outcomes.

“We consistently see improved outcomes for heart failure patients, but the model historically depended on patients being able to attend frequent in-person visits,” said Dr. Steven Bradley, Cardiologist and Director of Quality, Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute’s Center for Healthcare Innovation. “By deploying Story Health, we can extend the same level of specialty care to patients who are managing work schedules, distance, or transportation challenges. This allows us to deliver expert heart failure care without being limited by geography.”

“Healthcare has traditionally focused on areas such as claims, risk adjustment, and analytics. With Story Health, we are applying technology directly to care delivery, embedding continuous workflows that help specialty care teams optimize complex therapies for far more patients than a traditional clinic model can reach. As this technology is implemented, routine monitoring, escalation, and follow-through can happen more reliably between visits, bringing us closer to truly autonomous care, with clinicians firmly in control,” said Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and CEO of Innovaccer.

“Allina built a GDMT clinic that delivers results, but like most health systems, they could only reach patients who could make monthly visits. They needed a way to scale what already works,” said Ashul Govil, MD, Medical Director, Story Health. “With Story Health, they can expand that model to operate continuously across entire populations instead of only within the clinic. That is where virtual care creates operational leverage.”

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer is the AI infrastructure for autonomous healthcare operations, delivering better clinical and financial outcomes across health systems, payers, governments, and life sciences. Powered by the Healthcare Intelligence Platform, Innovaccer unifies enterprise data and applies AI to automate administrative work, strengthen operational performance, and drive measurable margin expansion. Organizations such as Orlando Health, Adventist HealthCare, and Banner Health trust Innovaccer to integrate intelligence into their existing infrastructure and elevate the quality of care. For more information, visit www.innovaccer.com.

About Allina Health

Allina Health is a nonprofit health care system serving Minnesota and western Wisconsin, dedicated to preventing and treating illness and improving the health of individuals, families, and communities. Through a network of more than 90 clinics, 12 hospital campuses, 13 retail pharmacies, specialty care centers, home care, and emergency medical transportation, Allina Health provides high-quality care from birth through end-of-life.

At the forefront of Allina Health’s mission are its Institutes, which offer nationally recognized experts and advanced care in key specialties:

Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute – A leader in cardiovascular innovation, research, and care delivery through clinical trials, publications, and training 4,000+ providers annually, it is consistently rated ‘High Performing’ by U.S. News & World Report .

– A leader in cardiovascular innovation, research, and care delivery through clinical trials, publications, and training 4,000+ providers annually, it is consistently rated ‘High Performing’ by . Allina Health Cancer Institute – Providing comprehensive, personalized and innovative oncology care across the full cancer journey, delivered at ten locations – including its three largest hospitals which U.S. News & World Report consistently rates “High Performing” in multiple oncology specialties.

– Providing comprehensive, personalized and innovative oncology care across the full cancer journey, delivered at ten locations – including its three largest hospitals which consistently rates “High Performing” in multiple oncology specialties. Allina Health Brain and Spine Institute – Delivering advanced neurologic and spine care through Givens Brain Tumor Program, two nationally accredited stroke centers and an elite Adult Neurology Residency Program, while earning recognition from Becker’s, Newsweek & U.S. News & World Report.

Together, these Institutes exemplify Allina Health’s commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate care. Learn more at allinahealth.org and join us on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.