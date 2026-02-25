Welcome to American Eagle Jeans Country

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announces the next chapter of the American Eagle brand's Jeans Country campaign with additional talent and the debut as the exclusive apparel and denim sponsor of Stagecoach, the world’s largest country music festival.

Honoring AE’s denim heritage and connection to youth culture, the announcement builds on AE’s recent partnership with multi-platinum, chart-topping singer-songwriter Ella Langley, the first woman to ever top the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs & Country Airplay Charts at the same time. Today, the brand unveils its newest campaign featuring multi-platinum country star Bailey Zimmerman, who has amassed over 7.5 billion global career streams to date and earned five No. 1 singles at Country radio.

“Country music and denim are synonymous, and American Eagle is claiming center stage," said Jennifer Foyle, President - Executive Creative Director, AE & Aerie. “Driven by a new generation of artists and fans, AE’s partnership with Stagecoach, Ella Langley, and Bailey Zimmerman is all about showing up at the intersection of culture and fashion. Through our signature AE jeans, we are bringing the denim on denim trends, relaxed fits, and festival-ready looks that are defining our customers’ unique style.”

Country Music’s Biggest Stage: Stagecoach

As the exclusive apparel and denim sponsor of Stagecoach, American Eagle will transform the festival experience with immersive on-site experiences throughout the weekend, including festival product customization, interactive games, meet and greets, and more. As the #1 jeans brand for Gen Z, these branded moments will invite festival goers into an immersive denim world.

One month prior to the festival, on March 25, 2026, AE will debut the AE x Stagecoach co-branded collection, a limited edition product line blending branded Stagecoach merch and quintessential festival fits. Available online, in select American Eagle stores, and onsite at Stagecoach, the collection features items priced from $17.95 to $89.95, including:

Women’s styles lean into festival trends, including a suede fringe vest, tube tops, long skirts, maxi dresses, country-inspired graphics, and of course denim.

Men’s offerings lean into western-inspired graphics, denim-on-denim dressing, featuring loose and baggy fits, hero graphic tees, bandana-printed shorts, and a standout mechanic shirt.

Accessories round out the assortment with belts, hats, scarves, totes, and pops of cow print.

Bailey Zimmerman will take the Stagecoach stage in a custom American Eagle look, designed in collaboration with the brand. Ella Langley will also bring a bespoke American Eagle look to a special appearance on the Stagecoach grounds, together underscoring American Eagle’s commitment to showing up alongside the artists and fans driving the country genre forward.

About American Eagle

Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for everyone that enables self-expression and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. AE encourages today's digital generation to enjoy the world around them through optimism, culture and connection with themselves and others, all while wearing the clothes that make them most confident. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative fabric with options for all styles and fits for all. Visit www.ae.com to find your perfect pair of #AEJeans.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer with a portfolio of beloved apparel brands including American Eagle, Aerie, OFFL/NE by Aerie, Todd Snyder and Unsubscribed. Rooted in optimism, inclusivity and authenticity, AEO’s brands empower every customer to celebrate their unique personal style by offering casual, comfortable, timeless outfitting and high-quality products that are made to last.

AEO Inc. operates stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with merchandise available in more than 30 countries through a global network of license partners. Additionally, the company operates a robust e-commerce business across its brands. For more information, visit aeo-inc.com.

About Stagecoach

California’s Country Music Festival is taking place this year on April 24-26th in Indio, California at the iconic Empire Polo Club. Produced by Goldenvoice, Stagecoach brings together the biggest names in country music alongside rising stars with a dash of the unexpected for a weekend that celebrates the spirit, storytelling, and sound of country. Known for its high-energy performances, immersive fan experiences, and genre-spanning collaborations, Stagecoach has become a must-attend destination for artists and fans alike. Since its debut in 2007, Stagecoach has become a cornerstone of country music culture, attracting fans from around the globe each spring. Passes for this year’s festival are available HERE.