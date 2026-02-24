Expand Energy and Evolution Well Services Announce New Strategic Partnership to Drive Operational Excellence and Stewardship through Electric Frac Technology

OKLAHOMA CITY & THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) (“Expand Energy”) and Evolution Well Services (“Evolution”) today announced a new agreement to deploy Evolution’s 100% electric hydraulic fracturing technology for use in Expand Energy’s upcoming completions program with a fleet in Northeast Appalachia.

The deployment of Evolution’s fully integrated, patent-protected gas conditioning, power generation services, and electric frac operations will provide a diminished noise profile, condensed equipment footprint, and streamlined surface layout. These features will contribute to a more controlled worksite with reduced congestion and fewer distractions to support workforce safety, minimize impact to nearby residents, and create a work environment that is easier to manage.

Through the agreement, Evolution’s in-house digital technology suite will also be leveraged by Expand to provide real-time transparency into operational and environmental metrics, ensuring both teams remain aligned on their shared goals of safety, continuous learning, and constant improvement.

Expand Energy and Evolution’s partnership is grounded in strong cultural alignment as well as a shared commitment to stewardship and operational excellence. Both companies approach safety as the foundation of performance, emphasizing disciplined planning, clear communication, and consistent execution to foster operating environments defined by control, predictability, and accountability to protect people.

This cultural alignment also supports the operational efficiency gains that the partnership is designed to deliver: When crews operate in a structured, well-communicated environment with fewer surprises, less reactive decision-making is required and execution becomes more consistent. Stable operations reduce unnecessary exposure, limit disruption, and allow teams to focus on running the job as designed. In this way, safety discipline and operational performance are directly connected, rather than competing priorities.

“We’re excited to integrate Evolution’s proven, disruptive electric fracturing technology into our completions program, advancing our commitment to efficient and responsible development,” said Josh Viets, Chief Operating Officer for Expand Energy. “This collaboration positions Expand Energy to further differentiate our performance and improve capital efficiency while maintaining our uncompromising standards for safety and environmental stewardship. By incorporating Evolution’s data capture and analytics capabilities into our digital ecosystem, we’ll unlock new insights into how we stimulate our wellbores and elevate the consistency and quality of our execution.”

“We are proud to partner with Expand Energy who shares our commitment to innovation, safety, and responsible energy development,” said Nick Ruppelt, Chief Operating Officer of Evolution Well Services. “Our integrated electric fracturing, power generation, and field gas conditioning processing platform is built to support Expand Energy’s mission to deliver the energy the world needs affordably, reliably, and responsibly. Together, our aligned safety cultures and advanced technology strengthen wellsite execution and demonstrate how a strong partnership drives reliable, high-quality completions.”

About Expand Energy Corporation

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: EXE) is North America’s largest natural gas producer, powered by dedicated and innovative employees focused on expanding the value of natural gas by connecting global scale to growing markets. Expand Energy’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its advantaged portfolio, financial strength, and operational excellence. Expand Energy is committed to expanding America’s energy reach to fuel a more affordable, reliable, lower carbon future. For more information, visit www.expandenergy.com.

About Evolution Well Services

Evolution Well Services’ mission is to set the standard for electric fracturing by delivering consistent, best-in-class operational excellence through safety, innovation, and teamwork. The company leverages fully integrated, patent-protected electric frac operations, in-house power generation, and advanced field gas conditioning services to deliver efficient, reliable, and engineered solutions. Together, We Innovate to enhance performance, maximize efficiency, and create lasting value for customers across the oil and gas industry. For more information, visit www.evolutionws.com.