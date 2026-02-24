Intapp and Anthropic collaborate to bring expert AI agents to highly regulated professional firms

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), the leading governed AI platform for professional firms in highly regulated industries, announces that it will accelerate the adoption of specialized agentic AI across the accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, and private capital sectors with Claude, Anthropic’s family of AI models.

Intapp will build industry-specific agents that are interoperable with and powered by Claude, enabling professional firms to bring their Intapp and Claude ecosystems together. These agents will complement Claude with industry-specific workflows, best practice playbooks, and information governance to meet the unique needs and regulatory requirements of professional firms.

This collaboration brings Claude’s frontier capabilities directly into the Intapp ecosystem, ensuring that AI-driven insights meet rigorous regulatory and compliance standards. By pairing Anthropic’s state-of-the-art foundational reasoning with Intapp’s deep industry intelligence, specialized agents will manage the complex requirements — such as ethical walls, conflicts, independence, and material, non-public information — that are essential for firms operating in highly regulated environments.

"For professional firms, the jump from frontier capabilities to applied AI requires more than just a powerful model; it requires a system that understands the firm like a colleague would — including their data, relationships, work patterns, and the uncompromising regulatory pressures they face," said Thad Jampol, Chief Product Officer at Intapp. "We are thrilled to work with Anthropic to bridge that gap, ensuring that frontier AI is not just powerful, but ready for the most highly regulated industries in the world."

“What makes Claude useful in regulated industries is that it can reason carefully through complex, high-stakes work — not just summarize or search but actually think through nuanced rules and multi-step problems,” said Eleanor Dorfman, Head of Industries at Anthropic. “Intapp provides the specialized industry context and understands their clients’ unique needs, and they're putting Claude to work where it matters most — without sacrificing the stringent standards their clients, investors, and regulators demand.”

About Intapp

Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) is the governed AI platform for professional firms in highly regulated industries. Intapp’s vertically tailored agentic solutions are built for the specialized workflows, complex relationship networks, and professional compliance requirements of accounting, consulting, investment banking, law, private capital, and real assets firms. By applying Firm AI to core processes and data, Intapp helps partners, dealmakers, and advisors drive firm growth, manage compliance, and improve profitability. Learn why the world's top firms trust Intapp’s industry-specific enterprise solutions at intapp.com.