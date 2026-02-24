Klaviyo and Google Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Autonomous Customer Experiences

BOSTON & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO), the autonomous B2C CRM, today announced a strategic partnership with Google to help brands deliver the next generation of autonomous AI-driven customer experiences from product discovery through purchase, service and loyalty.

The partnership brings together Google’s leadership in search, advertising, AI, and messaging with Klaviyo’s real-time customer data and decisioning, enabling brands to move beyond static campaigns toward experiences that adapt automatically to customer intent and behavior.

Bringing autonomous experiences to life

As customer behavior becomes more dynamic and mobile-first, static campaigns and predefined journeys are no longer enough. The move towards autonomous experiences describes a shift toward systems that can understand live customer context, decide what action to take in the moment, and continuously improve those decisions as customer needs rapidly evolve.

“Commerce is entering a phase where software doesn’t just execute tasks, it makes decisions,” said Andrew Bialecki, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Klaviyo. “Together with Google, we’re expanding how AI and customer data power experiences across commerce, messaging, and real-world interactions, helping brands build loyalty, make buying easier, and retain full ownership of their customer relationships.”

What this partnership enables

Through deeper product integrations and joint investment across Google’s ecosystem, Klaviyo and Google are helping brands connect discovery, engagement, and service into one continuous customer experience. Customer intent signals captured across Google surfaces can now inform personalized actions within Klaviyo with every interaction flowing back into a single, trusted customer profile.

These experiences are powered by the Klaviyo Data Platform, which processes 3.4 billion daily customer interactions across more than 8 billion profiles, connecting customer, purchase, and behavioral data in real time.

“Google views Klaviyo as a key marketing player in this new era of agentic commerce,” said Stephen Brough, Global GTM Head, RCS for Business. “This deepened collaboration across our two companies and product lines will help Google bring real-time customer intelligence to every touchpoint a consumer has - from ads to AI.”

What’s available today

The announcement reinforces the Google and Klaviyo integrations that are already live, including:

Google Ads integration, enabling brands to use Klaviyo data for richer ad targeting and personalization across Google and RCS for Business experiences

enabling brands to use Klaviyo data for richer ad targeting and personalization across Google and RCS for Business experiences BigQuery integration , allowing enterprise brands to centralize and activate Klaviyo data within Google’s data warehouse

, allowing enterprise brands to centralize and activate Klaviyo data within Google’s data warehouse Nano Banana integration, enabling marketers to create richer, on-brand marketing content through Klaviyo’s Remix AI image editor

RCS as a flagship experience

RCS for Business is emerging as a powerful channel for autonomous, conversational agentic customer experiences - turning messaging into a richer, more interactive, and conversational experience that brings marketing and service together in a single mobile channel. With RCS for Business, brands can engage customers through product carousels, rich media and conversational interactions all within a native mobile messaging experience.

Klaviyo is among the first globally to offer customers access to Google Search to RCS experience, enabling consumers to start a conversation with an AI-powered Customer Agent from a new entry point. The feature is now available in a limited pilot to select customers.

“RCS for Business allows us to show up in a way that actually reflects the POPFLEX brand - personal, interactive, and intentional,” said Jen-Ai Notman, Vice President of Marketing at POPFLEX. “As the customer journey becomes increasingly mobile, messaging isn’t just a re-engagement tool anymore. It’s becoming a true storefront - a place where discovery, connection, and conversion can all happen seamlessly.”

Looking ahead

Klaviyo and Google plan to expand their collaboration across AI, data, and commerce experiences. By bringing advanced analytics and AI models closer to trusted customer data, the companies aim to help brands understand customer behavior at scale and act on those insights immediately - without compromising data ownership or customer trust.

For Klaviyo, the partnership reinforces its role as the system where brands decide what to do next for every customer. For Google, it underscores the importance of first-party data and technology partnerships in delivering AI-powered experiences across its ecosystem.

Together, Klaviyo and Google are helping define the future of commerce - one conversation, one decision, and one customer at a time.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) is an autonomous B2C CRM that powers more valuable customer experiences. We unify a flexible, scalable data platform, intelligence that gets smarter with every interaction, and action across Marketing and Service to help businesses turn real-time customer data into personalization at scale. High-growth enterprises like Mattel, TaylorMade, Glossier, Liquid Death, Daily Harvest and more than 193,000 other paying customers leverage Klaviyo’s actionable infrastructure and our more than 350 integrations to deliver measurable outcomes through faster, higher-quality experiences.

