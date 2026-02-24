-

LegalZoom Disrupts the Billable Hour by Bringing Attorney Accountability to Claude, powered by Anthropic

LegalZoom brings human-in-the-loop legal expertise to AI. No hourly billing. No retainers. Just affordable, experienced legal support.

Claude + LegalZoom: AI Meets Real Attorneys

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), America’s #1 online legal services company, today announced LegalZoom’s attorney-services integration directly into the Claude ecosystem, powered by Anthropic, with the launch of LegalZoom’s Connector.

While the Claude platform fast-tracks the initial review of a legal document with AI, it still leaves a small business or consumer face-to-face with the realities of a complex liability or compliance issue they need to navigate. LegalZoom bridges the gap. Claude users who utilize LegalZoom’s Connector now have direct access to attorney guidance through LegalZoom’s innovative platform and expansive network of independent attorneys.

“Human-in-the-loop AI represents our next act of disruption within the legal industry as we integrate our services into the Anthropic platform and challenge the traditional billable hour model by providing access to ongoing legal advice at a semi-annual fee that costs less than a typical hour at a law firm,” said Jeff Stibel, Chairman and CEO of LegalZoom. “Together, Anthropic and LegalZoom are helping to remove the friction associated with legal costs and complexity.”

“AI is a powerful tool that can summarize complex documents and identify risks, but it cannot cross the line into providing legal advice,” said Mark Lyda, an attorney from LegalZoom’s network. “This collaboration addresses a critical gap in AI-powered legal assistance. LegalZoom facilitates the human-in-the-loop, providing access to licensed legal guidance that AI simply cannot deliver.”

To get started, just ask Claude to install the LegalZoom Connector, or add it through the Connector directory. Once Claude identifies a high-risk clause or complex compliance issue that requires professional human judgment, the LegalZoom Connector links the user to LegalZoom’s network of nationwide attorneys to seamlessly schedule an appointment. LegalZoom automatically packages Claude’s analysis, and the conversation context and shares that with the attorney who arrives prepared and ready to assist the customer. No hourly billing. No retainers. Just affordable, experienced legal support.

As artificial intelligence transforms how legal work gets done, LegalZoom is leading the next evolution of legal services through a human-in-the-loop approach that pairs AI efficiency with licensed professional accountability and qualified support. LegalZoom’s suite of AI-powered tools and human support help individuals and small businesses identify risk, maintain compliance, and navigate complexity faster than ever before, while its nationwide independent attorney network and proprietary law firm ensure that a qualified professional is available to review, advise, and act when it matters most.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company. Anthropic is dedicated to building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems that people can rely on and generating research about the opportunities and risks of AI.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is America’s #1 online legal services company, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys, we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formation and compliance to intellectual property protection and ongoing business management and legal support.

As AI reshapes how legal work gets done, LegalZoom is at the forefront of the human-in-the-loop approach, ensuring that the speed and efficiency of AI is always backed by the judgment and accountability of qualified professionals. With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com.

