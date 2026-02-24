Source7 and Oyster Data Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Property Asset Intelligence and Data Infrastructure

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Source7, a leading provider of home appliance and systems asset intelligence, today announced a strategic data infrastructure partnership with Oyster Data, a provider of structured, programmatically accessible property datasets serving real estate owners, operators, and asset managers.

The partnership brings together Oyster Data’s normalized property data infrastructure and Source7’s applied asset intelligence platform to deliver greater transparency into building-level systems, lifecycle performance, and operational risk across real estate portfolios.

Oyster Data aggregates, normalizes, and enriches large-scale property datasets, enabling structured visibility into building assets, ownership and maintenance histories, and system-level attributes. Its action oriented infrastructure supports asset tracking, bottom-up capital forecasting, warranty management, and long-term portfolio optimization for real estate operators.

Source7 leverages this enriched data foundation to power proprietary workflows including asset identification, product lifecycle analysis, root cause analytics, and system-level performance insights. Together, the companies enable more informed repair-versus-replace decisions, improved maintenance planning, and clearer visibility into building-level system performance and risk exposure.

“Buildings aren’t black boxes anymore. By pairing Oyster Data’s normalized property infrastructure with Source7’s asset intelligence, we’re transforming static property data into actionable operational insight, giving owners a clear, dynamic view of what’s inside their portfolios and how those properties are actually performing,” said Brian Webb, President and CTO, Source7.

The joint solution supports a data-first operating model that provides property owners and operators with greater clarity into the underlying systems within their portfolios. By embedding structured asset intelligence directly into operational workflows, the partnership enables:

More informed repair-versus-replace decisions

Complete building-level asset histories and obligation tracking

Improved bottom-up capital forecasting based on actual system data

Enhanced warranty monitoring and lifecycle planning

A more proactive approach to maintenance and upgrades

“Source7 has been a fantastic early partner to Oyster Data,” said Joe Stockton, CEO/Co-Founder of Oyster Data. “We have a shared vision and passion to empower real estate owners and operators by bringing transparency into their underlying assets and providing insights to drive action and generate more value from those properties. Together, we make the invisible obvious in order to deliver a superior user, investor and resident experience.”

As property owners face increasing pressure to optimize operating expenses, extend asset lifecycles, and forecast capital expenditures with greater precision, structured system-level intelligence has become essential. The partnership represents a foundational step toward modernizing property data infrastructure at scale.

About Source7

Source7 is a data intelligence company delivering appliance and mechanical system insights for insurers, warranty providers, and property operators. Its platform supports asset visibility, lifecycle analytics, predictive maintenance, and ESG scoring through structured intelligence across washers, dryers, water heaters, HVAC systems, and other critical building systems. Learn more at source7.com.

About Oyster Data

Oyster Data is a data infrastructure provider delivering high-quality, normalized, and programmatically accessible property datasets to real estate owners, operators, asset managers, and analytics platforms. Its action oriented infrastructure supports reliable and consistent decision-making across asset management, capital planning, and operational workflows.