Superhuman Go Scales Agent Ecosystem With New Partner Agents From Box, Gamma, and Wayground

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Superhuman, the productivity platform bringing AI to wherever people work, today announced the expansion of Superhuman Go’s AI agent ecosystem with three new partner agents from Box, Gamma, and Wayground (formerly known as Quizziz) and additional agents coming soon from Swoop by Prezi and more. The new agents accelerate the growth of Go’s open agent platform, bringing specialized capabilities like visual content creation and enterprise document access to users within the tools they rely on every day.

What’s New in the Superhuman Agent Store

Partner-built agents from Box, Gamma, and Wayground are available now in the Superhuman Agent Store.

These agents bring enterprise document access, presentation creation, and interactive learning content across over 1 million apps and websites where Superhuman Go works.

Go’s open agent platform now spans communication, sales intelligence, visual creation, learning, compliance, and more, with dozens of first- and third-party agents.

Superhuman (formerly Grammarly) recently introduced Go as an AI productivity assistant that works in over 1 million apps and websites, allowing users to orchestrate a team of powerful first- and third-party agents that understand work context and provide proactive help. The platform launched in October 2025 with dozens of first-party connector agents, partner agents, and writing agents from Grammarly that help users access information, receive feedback, and improve their communication.

While research shows that 88% of employees are using AI at work, most interactions remain limited to basic tasks like search and document summarization, and only 5% of employees use AI in more advanced ways to transform the way they work. Go helps close this gap by bringing together specialized AI agents that work across the tools employees already use, eliminating fragmentation and helping employees get more value from AI through proactive help and real-time context.

“By expanding our agent ecosystem, we’re making advanced AI assistance available to far more people in the tools they already use every day,” said Ko Mistry, VP of Partnerships at Superhuman. “Whether someone is creating a presentation, uncovering insights in company documents, or building interactive learning materials, Superhuman Go now connects these experiences through trusted partners like Box, Gamma, and Wayground. This momentum enables more employees to move beyond simple AI tasks and truly transform how they work.”

New Agents Turn Work Artifacts Into Finished Outputs

The new partner agents represent a significant expansion in what Go users can create directly from their workflow.

Box: Connects document repositories directly into Go, allowing users to create new Box documents in the right folders and pull information from existing Box files to summarize, extract, and reuse knowledge instantly. Teams can easily find the latest version of documents and avoid re-creating work that already exists somewhere in scattered files while keeping Box as the single source of truth for document creation and reuse.

Gamma: The Gamma agent helps teams create polished presentations directly from their workflow without switching tools or manually rebuilding content in slides. Users can transform messy inputs like notes, docs, and meeting recaps into clear, structured presentation decks, going from raw thinking to shareable output in minutes without the constant rewriting and reformatting that typically drags down stakeholder updates.

Wayground: The Wayground agent lets users instantly create quizzes or flashcards from whatever content is on their screen. By using on-screen context, the agent transforms emails, documents, slides, or web pages into interactive learning materials in seconds, making it easy for teachers to create classroom-ready assessments and for learners to reinforce understanding without switching tools.

“Our customers rely on Box as their secure source of truth, and with Box AI they can unlock the power of their content in everyday work," said Marc Fenner, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Box. “By collaborating with Superhuman to build an agent in Go, we are bringing Box content directly into AI-powered workflows, helping users find information, generate outputs, and take action without friction while maintaining the security and governance they expect from Box.”

“Everyone has ideas buried in notes, docs, and email threads that never make it out into the world,” said Grant Lee, Co-Founder and CEO of Gamma. “Gamma in Superhuman Go gives people a way to visually express those ideas right where they’re already working.”

Agents Work Together to Accelerate Real Workflows

The agents combine to support complex work scenarios across multiple tools.

Stakeholder presentations made faster : A marketing manager preparing for a stakeholder meeting can use the Gamma agent to convert meeting notes into a presentation deck, then retrieve supporting data from Box files without switching tabs.

: A marketing manager preparing for a stakeholder meeting can use the Gamma agent to convert meeting notes into a presentation deck, then retrieve supporting data from Box files without switching tabs. Classroom content creation in seconds : A teacher reviewing a research article can ask the Wayground agent to generate a quiz from the on-screen content, creating classroom-ready assessments without leaving the document.

: A teacher reviewing a research article can ask the Wayground agent to generate a quiz from the on-screen content, creating classroom-ready assessments without leaving the document. Project documentation without the search: A project lead can create new Box documents in the correct folders and pull information from past reports to build a summary without searching through file directories.

Scaling the Open Agent Platform

The new agents join a growing roster of partner agents available in Go, as well as connector and Grammarly writing agents, all designed to support different aspects of modern work.

Communication and feedback

Radical Candor®: Helps users navigate tough feedback moments with clarity and care based on Kim Scott’s best-selling framework.

Sales and customer intelligence

Common Room: Brings buyer intelligence from multiple channels directly into workflows with no context switching required.

Meetings and visual collaboration

Fireflies: Surfaces summaries, action items, and key decisions from past meetings so users can follow up faster and stay focused.

Napkin AI: Turns written content into visual frameworks that drive clarity and action.

Writing and compliance

Latimer: Combines internal data search with advanced bias detection to help users write with precision and fairness.

Saifr: Supports financial organizations crafting clear and compliant public communications with built-in detection of regulatory risks and suggested language alternatives.

Learning and research

Parallel: Verifies facts, suggests citations, and enriches work with real-time data for accuracy and credibility.

Quizlet: Converts essays and notes into flashcards with a single prompt, helping learners stay organized, save time, and quickly move from writing to studying.

Speechify: Enables listening up to 4.5 times faster with AI voices that make comprehension easier and more engaging.

Availability

Partner agents from Box, Gamma, and Wayground are available now in the Superhuman Agent Store. Agents from Swoop by Prezi and more will be available soon.

The Superhuman Agents SDK and MCP client enable organizations to build agents that work across Go. The SDK is currently in private beta, and those interested in developing their own Superhuman Go agent can complete the application form.

Superhuman Go is available for all users on Grammarly’s browser extensions for Chrome and Edge and will be coming soon to Mac and Windows users.

About Superhuman

Superhuman (formerly Grammarly) is the AI productivity platform on a mission to unlock the superhuman potential in everyone. The Superhuman suite of apps and agents brings AI wherever people work, integrating with over 1 million applications and websites. The company’s products include Grammarly’s writing assistance, Coda’s collaborative workspaces, Mail’s inbox management, and Go, the proactive AI assistant that understands context and delivers help automatically. Founded in 2009, Superhuman empowers over 40 million people, 50,000 organizations, and 3,000 educational institutions worldwide to eliminate busywork and focus on what matters. Learn more at superhuman.com.