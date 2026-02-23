FanCompass and Digital Ignite Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Fan Engagement and Revenue Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FanCompass, a leading provider of digital fan engagement technology, today announced a strategic referral partnership with Digital Ignite, a performance-focused digital marketing agency specializing in audience growth and paid media strategy. The partnership delivers a comprehensive solution for sports and entertainment organizations seeking to both activate and expand their fan base.

Through this collaboration, FanCompass’s FC CORE Fan Engagement Engine powers dynamic digital activations from gamified experiences such as Trivia, Spin•the•Wheel, Scratch•and•Win, and Predict•It to a full suite of Pay Point tools that generate instant revenue through premium fan experiences, club memberships, and videoboard messages. Digital Ignite amplifies those campaigns through strategic paid media, advanced audience targeting, and performance optimization to maximize visibility and engagement.

“Creating compelling fan activations is only part of the equation,” said Jamie Pardi, Co-Founder & CEO of FanCompass. “Maximizing impact requires strategic distribution and amplification. Digital Ignite brings the expertise to ensure our partners’ campaigns reach the right audiences and deliver measurable growth.”

Digital Ignite’s capabilities in digital advertising, audience segmentation, and analytics complement FC CORE’s always-on engagement infrastructure. Together, the companies enable organizations to increase participation, capture richer first-party data, and convert engagement into sustainable revenue opportunities.

“FanCompass has built a powerful and versatile engagement platform that gives organizations the tools to create meaningful digital experiences,” said Chris Clark, CIO & Co-Founder of Digital Ignite. “By pairing that technology with targeted promotion and performance optimization, we help ensure those activations achieve maximum reach and measurable results.”

With overlapping customers across professional sports, minor league teams, and entertainment properties, the partnership represents a natural alignment of technology and strategy. FanCompass and Digital Ignite will jointly support organizations looking to scale engagement, expand audience reach, and drive long-term value from their digital initiatives.

About Digital Ignite

Digital Ignite is a performance-focused digital marketing agency helping sports and entertainment organizations grow audiences and drive measurable revenue. Specializing in paid media strategy, advanced audience targeting, and first-party data activation, Digital Ignite amplifies digital campaigns to maximize reach, engagement, and conversion. The agency partners with professional teams, leagues, and live entertainment brands to build scalable marketing programs that accelerate ticket sales, sponsorship value, memberships, and long-term fan growth. Learn more at digital-ignite.com.

About FanCompass

FanCompass innovates at the intersection of sports, technology, and fan data to drive digital revenue for the global sports industry. FC CORE Fan Engagement Engine delivers 1st party data and lead generation to build databases that ultimately drive digital sales for any sports property. FanCompass is trusted by clubs and leagues across the NBA, NFL, MLB, MILB, NCAA, USL, NLL, AHL, Motorsports, and esports, among others. Learn more at fancompass.com.